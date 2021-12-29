ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Joe Grushecky Receives The Key To The City Of Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto gave a Pittsburgh music legend the key to the city on Tuesday.

Joe Grushecky has been delighting fans for decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24wbwi_0dY13hnn00

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Grushecky has been featured in Billboard, Rolling Stone, The Village Voice, No Depression, and several other publications as one of the most talented singers and songwriters of all time.

Local leaders say Grushecky is a beloved member of the Pittsburgh community, too, especially for his work with special needs students.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cbslocal.com

Unexplained ‘Boom’ Startles South Hills, Pittsburgh Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This morning, multiple residents of the South Hills area and Pittsburgh region noticed a very loud “boom” and some shaking. The boom was heard around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. People took to social media and contacted KDKA, asking for answers. Agencies are currently investigating the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New Gainey Administration Will Not Employ Longtime Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Longtime Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich will no longer be in his position with the mayoral changeover. Hissrich confirmed to KDKA that the incoming administration for Mayor-elect Ed Gainey had informed him that they would be seeking someone else for the role. He was told his “services [are] not needed.” “I am beyond thankful to Mayor Peduto for providing me the opportunity to return to Pittsburgh as the Director of Public Safety. In my tenure over the past six years, I’ve learned that a leader is only as good as the people working for them....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Crews Prepare To Raise Future Of Pittsburgh Ball At Midnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a sign the new year is here: crews are preparing the Future of Pittsburgh Ball to make sure it’s ready to rise and ring in 2022. “The ball will go up and down,” said Sarah Aziz, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Festival management director. “And the lights will turn on and go through all the cycles it does to make sure everything goes well at midnight.” Aziz says this is the 15th year the Future of Pittsburgh Ball will not fall but rise on Penn Avenue Place. “Pittsburgh is a city on the rise,” said Aziz. “We continue to move...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Bill Peduto Reflects On Accomplishments, Disappointments And Reasons For Defeat As He Leaves Office

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Monday, Ed Gainey will become the first African-American to be sworn in as mayor of the city of Pittsburgh. It also marks the end of the administration of Mayor Bill Peduto, who leaves after eight years in office. Mayor Peduto looked back at his time with KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan. The mayor reflected on his accomplishments and his disappointments, the reasons for his defeat, and the hopes for his city in the future. It’s with a mixture of sadness and pride that Mayor Peduto packs up all of the artifacts of his 27 years in city government...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh Makes It Into Top 10 Of Most Coffee Obsessed Cities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Not only do Pittsburghers like their beer, they also like their coffee too!. Researchers at Zoma Sleep found San Francisco has highest ratio of coffee shops to people in the US. Portland, Oregon and Honolulu came in second and third while Pittsburgh ranked seventh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Goodbye 2021, Hello 2022: Guide To First Night Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV Senior Web Producer Heather Lang PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Out with the old and in with 2022! The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has a full night of events planned to ring in the New Year. If you’re venturing downtown on New Year’s Eve, the festivities are free and open to everyone. Midnight will feature the Future of Pittsburgh Ball and fireworks at the Highmark Stage! For more information on the big New Year’s Eve Party, visit the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust‘s website here. THE GIANT BUNNIES (Source: Pittsburgh Cultural Trust) The star of First Night Pittsburgh is sure to be the giant inflatable bunny rabbit and her...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Welcomes 2022 At First Night Festivities Downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust had plenty planned for those in the city to ring in the New Year. Highmark First Night 2022 attracted thousands to the Cultural District after the in-person party was canceled last year due to the pandemic. WATCH: Erika Stanish reports The Dollar Bank Children’s Fireworks show kicked things off at 6 p.m. The New Year’s Eve Parade marched down Penn Avenue at 8 p.m. It featured performances, giant puppets and surprises for the entire family. The Family Zone hosted a Holiday Block Party from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. where kids learned about and created their own art. (Photo...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Workers See 10 Percent Increase In Vaccination Rate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – 95-percent of Pittsburgh city workers are now vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the city, that’s up by 10-percent from last week. Outgoing Mayor Bill Peduto issued an executive order requiring city employees to be vaccinated by December 22 or risk being fired. For those who remain vaccinated, the city says the disciplinary process is underway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Peduto
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Bill Peduto Explains Disciplinary Actions Against Officers In Jim Rogers Death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the mayor began packing up his belongings in his office, he reflected on his last official act —- addressing the actions of the police officers in the October tasing incident that took the life of James Rogers. “I would say that in the eight years of being mayor, I have not seen any incidents like this. That’s why it warranted action before I left,” Mayor Bill Peduto said. The filing of disciplinary reports initiated a process that will continue after he leaves office. But in an interview, Peduto defended his record of establishing training standards and instilling...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Bucket List 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New Year’s means a new start full of opportunities. So, how will you make 2022 memorable? We’ve put together a Bucket List of things to do around Pittsburgh in the next 365 days! Which ones would you pick? Take photos of the city skyline from the West End Overlook/Mount Washington Skate at the new Hunt Armory Ice Rink See a musical in the Cultural District Ride the new Kangaroo at Kennywood Ride the new Bombs Away! water slide at Sandcastle Attend the Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field in June Tour ALL four of the Carnegie Museums Go to an NCAA Tournament game at PPG Paints...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh ranked best city for beer drinkers

PITTSBURGH — A study released by New York City-based fintech company SmartAsset revealed that Pittsburgh tops the list of best cities for beer drinkers. The study used several metrics in its findings, which compared 366 cities. It measured the total number of breweries per city (double weighted), breweries per 100,000 residents (single weighted), the average number of beers per brewery (half weighted), bars per 100,000 residents (single weighted) and the average price of a pint of beer (single weighted).
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Key To The City#Kdka Tv News Staff#Rolling Stone#The Village Voice
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

City of Pittsburgh begins disciplining unvaccinated employees

The city of Pittsburgh announced Thursday that it has begun disciplining employees who have yet to be vaccinated against covid-19. Mayor Bill Peduto in November issued an executive order requiring all city employees — except those with an accepted medical or religious exception — to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 22.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
cbslocal.com

City Of Pittsburgh Offices, Facilities Adjust Hours For The Holidays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh announced that its offices will be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Pittsburgh parks are not affected, but Citiparks is changing hours at some facilities because of the holidays:. Healthy Active Living Centers (Senior Centers) CLOSED – Friday, December...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh 2nd Best City For Pizza In US, Study Says

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new ranking crowns Pittsburgh as the second best city in the country for pizza lovers. Rent.com sized up metrics like the number of pizza places per resident and how many there are per square mile, plus how many pizza restaurants there are in general. Pittsburgh has 71 pizza places for every 100,000 people and nearly four per square mile of the city. “‘Pittsburgh Style’ pizza is a vessel for cheese. They pile Mounds of fresh mozzarella high to satisfy a steel worker’s appetite. And to support all that cheese, Pittsburgh pizza tends to offer a much thicker crust than usual,” Rent.com said, mentioning Fiori’s, Mineo’s and Beto’s. The Steel City also beat out Philly for the spot. Philadelphia comes in at number four. New York City and Chicago don’t even make the top ten, but Rochester is apparently the best pizza city in the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy