Joe Grushecky Receives The Key To The City Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto gave a Pittsburgh music legend the key to the city on Tuesday.

Joe Grushecky has been delighting fans for decades.

Grushecky has been featured in Billboard, Rolling Stone, The Village Voice, No Depression, and several other publications as one of the most talented singers and songwriters of all time.

Local leaders say Grushecky is a beloved member of the Pittsburgh community, too, especially for his work with special needs students.