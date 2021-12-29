Woodland Hills School District Suspends Spectator Attendance For Sporting Events
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the area, the Woodland Hills School District is putting attendance limits into effect.
As of Tuesday evening, fans will not be allowed to attend Woodland Hills sporting events.
Games will be limited to players, event workers, performers, administrators, and members of the media.
All in attendance will be required to wear a mask.
Comments / 0