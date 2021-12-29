ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Woodland Hills School District Suspends Spectator Attendance For Sporting Events

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXYrh_0dY13gv400

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the area, the Woodland Hills School District is putting attendance limits into effect.

As of Tuesday evening, fans will not be allowed to attend Woodland Hills sporting events.

Games will be limited to players, event workers, performers, administrators, and members of the media.

All in attendance will be required to wear a mask.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

COVID-19: Dayton Public Schools restricts spectators at athletic events

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many schools are once again changing their policies to keep people safe. On Friday, December 17, Dayton Public Schools announced it is changing who can attend athletic events. Dayton Public Schools said that only the parents of competing athletes and cheerleaders will be allowed to attend […]
DAYTON, OH
Metro News

Fairmont State to limit spectators at athletic events beginning next month

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University Director of Athletics Greg Bamberger has announced a no-spectator policy beginning Jan. 2. Officials said they are making the move out of an abundance of caution in connection with the ongoing pandemic and expect the policy to be in place for the first few weeks of January. The policy is put in place to ensure the well-being and health of student-athletes, coaches and athletic staff, and spectators.
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
cbslocal.com

Wellesley High School Suspends Winter Sports Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases

WELLESLEY (CBS) – Wellesley High School has suspended all winter sports until further notice due to COVID-19. Many positive cases over the last few days led to the decision. “This is certainly not something that we wanted to do,” Wellesley High School Athletic Director John Brown said in an email to WBZ-TV.
WELLESLEY, MA
WDTV

Fairmont State to implement no-spectator policy for sporting events

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with Fairmont State University said a no-spectator policy will go into effect for its sporting events starting on January 2, 2022. Fairmont State continues to act with an abundance of caution, and the updated spectator policy will remain in effect for the first few weeks of January, according to a release from the University.
FAIRMONT, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Testing Resumes Tuesday At Imani Christian Academy

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID testing resumes Tuesday at Imani Christian Academy. The Allegheny County Health Department will be there from 9 a.m. until noon. You can register online, but walk-ins are also welcome. Then on Friday, Jan. 21, they’ll offer COVID shots and boosters to those eligible from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. All three vaccines and the flu shot are available, and you should remember to bring your vaccination card if you’re getting a booster.
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State Will Continue In-Person Classes For Spring Semester

By: KDKA-TV News Staff STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) – COVID-19 will not affect Penn State’s spring semester. The university has said it will resume in-person classes at its main campus as well as its satellite campuses. Masks will be required indoors and students will be able to order free test kits to test themselves before returning. The university will also provide on-campus COVID-19 testing during move-in weekend.
PENN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Kdka Tv News Staff
FOX 61

SCSU prohibits spectators from sporting events; winter classes to be remote for first week of year

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Southern Connecticut State University announced some changes to the Winter Intersession schedule and to future athletics events. Classes being held on the week of Jan. 3. will be remote. Student services will also be offered virtually. Students are asked to refer to individual departments for more details. At this time, this does not appear to have an impact on Spring 2022 semester classes, which are set to begin on Jan. 19.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fastphillysports.com

PENN BANS SPECTATORS AT ALL WINTER SPORTS DUE TO COVID

Penn is restricting spectators for all winter sports effective immediately until further notice because of the increase in positivity rates of COVID-19 within the city of Philadelphia. Effective today and until further notice, all winter sport athletic events will continue to be held as scheduled, however events will not be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Penn Athletics to restrict in-person attendance for winter sports

Penn Athletics will be restricting public spectators for all athletic events beginning Dec. 31 until further notice. Winter sports competition will continue behind closed doors as Penn responds to rising COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia as well as across collegiate sports. Penn and visiting teams will be permitted a limited number...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy