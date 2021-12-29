ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

TV tonight: why not have a festive snoop around Britain’s Most Expensive Houses?

By Hollie Richardson, Jack Seale and Simon Wardell, Alexi Duggins
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhL6Q_0dY13V9x00

Britain’s Most Expensive Houses

9pm, Channel 4

What better time of year to think about excess than Christmas? Presumably this is the rationale for the timing of a series examining the palatial abodes on the books of one of the world’s largest luxury estate agencies. Think a 102-room neoclassical mansion in north Wales and a “mega-mansion” in Windsor with its own fitness centre, pool and staff quarters. Alexi Duggins

Billionaire Blooms

7pm, Channel 4

Florals? For winter? This one-off show follows the world’s most celebrated, high-end florists as they put together some of the most impressive Christmas displays out there. Prepare to feel ashamed of that drooping poinsettia. Hollie Richardson

Worzel Gummidge: Calliope Jane

7.15pm, BBC One

In the third episode of this run of seasonal specials, a travelling fair comes to Scatterbrook. Worzel recalls the legend of a fairground with an enchanted organ that sent humans to sleep so that scarecrows could enjoy the rides without fear of being seen. Bill Bailey guest stars. HR

Lady Gaga at the BBC

11.20pm, BBC Two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSa09_0dY13V9x00
Lady Gaga at the BBC. Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC

Fresh from her brilliant performance as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci , Lady Gaga gets exactly what she wanted for Christmas: an “at the BBC” treatment. Expect to revisit renditions of her belters, including Shallow and Paparazzi. HR

Celebrity Quizness

10pm, Channel 4

Tom Allen hosts a famed-up version of the silly, clever quiz where unusual question-setting (eg rounds where almost all the answers are the same) demands nimble thinking. Willing to look mildly foolish are Siobhán McSweeney, Jo Brand, Robert Rinder and AJ Odudu. Jack Seale

Frankie Boyle’s 2021 New World Order

10pm, BBC Two

Who better to spread some Christmas cheer than … er, Frankie Boyle? He attempts to make sense of the past 12 months – or at least poke a big stick at them – in this end-of-year special. Guests are yet to be confirmed, but their reviews and discussion of the bewildering year that was 2021 are guaranteed to be brutally funny (if we don’t laugh, we will surely cry). HR

Film choice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UqbkD_0dY13V9x00
Her again ... Lady Gaga with Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born. Photograph: Warner Bros/Allstar

A Star Is Born (Bradley Cooper, 2018), 9pm, BBC One
Every generation gets its version of this rags-to-riches tale – and gen Z’s boasts the splendid Lady Gaga in a role already graced by the likes of Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand. Bradley Cooper – also the director and co-writer – co-stars as the over-the-hill, alcoholic country singer Jack, who discovers Gaga’s younger waitress, Ally, doing a number at the drag bar where she works. Seeing her potential, he mentors her to success and they inevitably fall in love. However, the less Ally needs him, the more Jack resents her fame and changing musical direction. A remake that has interesting things to say about the power balance in relationships. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Premier League football: Brentford v Manchester City 8.15pm, Amazon Prime Video. Plus Chelsea v Brighton at 7.30pm.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Courier

Home Alone voted as Britain's favourite festive film

'Home Alone' has been crowned as Britain's favourite Christmas film of all time. The 1990 festive flick that stars Macaulay Culkin topped the poll with 35 per cent of the vote, with 'Elf' (26 per cent) and 'Love Actually' (23 per cent) following in second and third respectively. Thank you...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Rinder
Person
Bill Bailey
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Jo Brand
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Frankie Boyle
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Barbra Streisand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Bbc One#Warner Bros#Channel 4 Florals#House
The Independent

Netflix UK: Every movie and TV show leaving in January 2022

Netflix is about to remove a bunch of movies without alertin subscribers.Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.Not that you would know this – frustratingly, you’ll only find out whether a certain title is leaving if you happen to select it.While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies that are being removed in January 2022, meaning you have...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

A Very British Scandal: Andrew Neil shares thoughts on ‘self-entitled, obsessed’ Duke and Duchess of Argyll

Andrew Neil has shared his thoughts on A Very British Scandal, saying that the “upper-class” lead roles have “no redeeming social value whatsoever”.Beginning on BBC One on Boxing Day, the drama starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany tells the story of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, who were embroiled in a high-profile sex scandal in the 1960s.On Monday (27 December) evening, former BBC political presenter and GB News chairman Neil wrote that he had “seen all three eps of A Very British Scandal”, which are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.“Beautifully produced by BBC,” Neil wrote.“Basically it’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscar Wilde’s former street in Chelsea named the most expensive in England

The street in which Oscar Wilde lived when he wrote The Picture of Dorian Gray has been named the most expensive street in England and Wales, with houses costing on average £28.9m.Halifax named Tite Street in Kensington and Chelsea the priciest address in 2021, adding that the top 10 most expensive streets were all located in London.In fact, most of the streets can be found in Westminster or the borough of Kensington and Chelsea. A blue plaque marking the home where Wilde once lived was erected in 1954, more than 50 years after his death.However, despite the average property on...
ECONOMY
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Frozen' Actress Sayaka Kanda Dies After Fall at Hotel

Singer and actress Sayaka Kanda died after falling from a hotel balcony in Sapporo, a city in northern Japan, on Saturday. She was 35. Kanda was best known for voicing Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney's Frozen. Takako Matsu, who voiced Elsa in the Japanese dub, called her work with Kanda an "irreplaceable treasure."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Il Divo’s Carlos Marin called ex-wife to ‘say goodbye’ before dying of COVID

“The Power Of Love” was on full display. Il Divo star Carlos Marin bid his ex-wife farewell via Facetime when he knew “he wasn’t going to make it” ahead of his tragic death at 52 last week. His former paramour, Geraldine Larrosa, dropped the heartbreaking bombshell while arriving at the Spanish baritone’s private wake in Madrid on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

97K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy