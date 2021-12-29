ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK health chiefs expected ‘imminent’ pandemic in 1997

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zRXaz_0dY13TOV00
A sign reading ‘Avian influenza control measure surveillance zone ahead’ Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA

Health chiefs believed a pandemic was “imminent” in 1997 and drew up a contingency plan that included a mass vaccination programme and closing borders.

Officials expected a flu pandemic to emerge from the far east and established a UK-wide plan to deal with the health crisis, newly declassified documents have revealed.

The Northern Ireland Department of Health, Social Services and Public Safety received the Contingency Plan for Pandemic Influenza in March 1997, which also included provisions to close schools.

The plan reads: “The following conditions coexisting suggest that a pandemic is imminent – the emergence of a new strain of influenza virus which has a marked antigenic shift – a new virus; a high proportion of susceptible people in the population, ie with no immunity to the new virus either from vaccination or from previous infection with a similar virus; evidence that the new virus can spread and cause human disease.”

The document continues: “Typically, new shifted strains of influenza virus have emerged in the far east and spread via Asia or the antipodes towards Europe.

“If this occurs, some warning is likely before a new strain appears in the United Kingdom, although spread may be very rapid.”

It predicted that any flu originating in China would probably have a faster spread than the previous pandemic in 1968 owing to “the opening of China to trade and tourism” and “increasing international movement of people and greater use of rapid methods of transportation”.

In response, the then senior medical officer for Northern Ireland, Dr Elizabeth Mitchell, drafted a contingency plan for the region in December 1997 to help the local health service to prepare draft arrangements.

The plan says: “Immunisation with appropriately formulated influenza vaccine can reduce the impact of influenza, particularly among those population groups most at risk of serious illness or death.

“An early priority of contingency arrangements will therefore be necessary to secure supplies of vaccine against the new strain and to immunise as many people as possible.”

The draft report adds: “In general, it is unlikely that the spread of influenza can be halted, but some slowing could possibly be achieved by reducing unnecessary, especially long-distance travel, and by encouraging people suffering from the disease to stay at home.

“Closing schools is likely to cause some problems, especially for working parents, but would be an option to be considered, particularly if teacher absenteeism reached levels at which schools could not function.”

Mitchell’s report also states that non-urgent hospital admissions, including serious but non-critical operations, would “need to be reviewed and may need to be suspended to make beds available”.

A letter from Northern Ireland’s then chief medical officer, Dr Henrietta Campbell, on 17 December 1997 to public health directors and doctors in Northern Ireland raised concerns over an outbreak of avian flu in Hong Kong, which had infected six people.

The declassified documents were made available to the public by the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland and can be viewed at the National Archives.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Mitchell
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Pandemic#Influenza Virus#Health Service#Avian Influenza#Uk
World Economic Forum

The impact of COVID-19 on the mental health of children in the UK

Research assessing the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of children in the UK has been underway throughout the pandemic. Children aged 6 to 16 with probable mental health disorders had increased from one in nine in 2017 to one in six in both 2020 and 2021. We...
KIDS
The US Sun

France suffers Europe’s highest EVER daily Covid case total at 208,000 with 70% of intensive care patients unvaccinated

FRANCE has seen Europe's highest ever daily Covid cases after recording 208,000 new infections in the last 24 hours. Health officials are scrambling to roll-out the booster program with Omicron responsible for a massive spike in infections - but hospital admissions are still well below the peak seen during the first wave of Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Country
China
CNBC

WHO warns new Covid variants could emerge that are fully resistant to vaccines as pandemic drags on

The World Health Organization warned that new coronavirus variants could emerge during the pandemic that render current vaccines useless. "It's possible that new variants could evade our countermeasures and become fully resistant to current vaccines or past infection, necessitating vaccine adaptations," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Reactionary political movements...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

WHO chief: Blanket booster drives risk prolonging pandemic

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization is warning that blanket booster programs in rich countries risk prolonging the world’s battle with COVID-19. He says that “no country can boost its way out of the pandemic.” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the priority must be to reduce deaths and help all countries meet minimum vaccination targets that many still haven’t reached. And he noted that “the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths are in unvaccinated people, not unboosted people.” Tedros said Wednesday that the unequal sharing of vaccines “has cost many lives.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

Aviation chiefs condemn UK’s ‘unnecessary’ testing

Senior aviation figures have condemned the UK’s test requirements for travel over Christmas and called for more consistency across Europe. EasyJet chief commercial officer Sophie Dekkers complained: “We’ve seen over 50 rule changes in the UK in the last 20 months. It’s confusing even for us in the industry.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

WHO warns of Covid 'tsunami' as Omicron fuels record surges

A Covid "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said Wednesday, as record surges fuelled by the Omicron variant dampened New Year celebrations around the world once again. Governments are walking a tightrope between anti-virus restrictions and the need to keep societies and economies open, as the highly transmissible variant drove cases to levels never seen before in the United States, Britain, France and Denmark. The blistering surge was illustrated by AFP's tally of 6.55 million new infections reported globally in the week ending Tuesday, the highest the figure has been since the World Health Organization declared a Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. "I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

UK health officials prepare for omicron surge at hospitals

LONDON (AP) — England’s National Health Service is building temporary structures at hospitals around the country to prepare for another possible surge of COVID-19 patients. The U.K. reported a record 183,037 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 32% more than the previous day. While early data suggests omicron is less likely to cause serious illness than earlier variants, public health officials think the sheer number of infections could lead hospitalizations and deaths to increase. The NHS will begin setting up “surge hubs” this week at eight hospitals around England, each with the capacity to treat about 100 patients. The NHS said Thursday that staff also are preparing plans to create as many as 4,000 “super surge” beds.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Tsunami’ of Omicron and Delta ‘twin threats’ driving cases to record highs will pile pressure on health systems, warns WHO

The simultaneous circulation of the Delta and Omicron variants is creating a “tsunami of cases” that could put “immense pressure” on healthcare systems, warned World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.“Delta and Omicron are now twin threats driving up cases to record numbers, leading to spikes in hospitalisation and deaths,” Dr Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing on Wednesday. “I am highly concerned that Omicron, being highly transmissible and circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases.”He warned that the “virus will continue to evolve and threaten our health system, if...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

96K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy