Behind Her Eyes to Nine Perfect Strangers: the TV hatewatches of 2021

By Rebecca Nicholson, Stuart Heritage, Hannah J Davies, Alexi Duggins, Rachel Aroesti and Henry Wong, Graeme Virtue, Hollie Richardson
 3 days ago

Nine Perfect Strangers (Amazon Prime)

When a glowing Nicole Kidman first glided into shot, speaking in a Russian accent an offensive uncle might pull after a few shandies, it was clear that Nine Perfect Strangers was, actually, not so perfect. But I persevered, because this was another glossy adaptation from Lianne Moriarty – the novelist behind Big Little Lies – and it boasted a cast including Regina Hall, Michael Shannon and Melissa McCarthy. Why might enigmatic Masha (Kidman) have invited this motley crew to her Tranquillum wellness resort? Was there a supernatural twist ahead? Was she evil? Two episodes in, it attempted a big reveal – that she had been slipping guests a daily LSD cocktail – and nobody batted an eyelid because, hey, YOLO. A mindblowing finale was surely due.

But it didn’t come; it was ultimately about a woman chasing hallucinogenic trips to “see” her dead son – and bringing another bereaved family along for the ride. That’s fine, but why was it pretending to be something more sinister or exciting the whole time? Without even knowing it, it was a wellness culture satire, and proof that we’re too easily sucked into wanting to know what happens to silly, wealthy people with non problems. Shame on us. Hollie Richardson

The Morning Show ( Apple TV +)

Like a horrible piece of The Newsroom cosplay ... The Morning Show. Photograph: Erin Simkin/Apple TV+

The first season of The Morning Show had a giddy allure. A bunch of Very Famous People, some of them doing their best work in years, were let loose on #MeToo and the results were borderline operatic. But then they had to make a second season. The list of everything wrong with The Morning Show this year could fill up the entire internet, so I’ll try to keep to the worst offences. Making Billy Crudup the authority figure, automatically robbing him of all his charm. Setting it at the start of Covid, like a horrible piece of The Newsroom cosplay. The entire Italian episode, which was by far the most baroquely misjudged hour of television made all year. The lack of direction. And the ending. My God, the cack-handed, logic-defying, brain-destroying shocker of an ending. Congratulations, The Morning Show. You were the only series this year that made me physically shout at the TV. Stuart Heritage

You (Netflix)

A heady cocktail of stalking, killing and bibliophilia ... You. Photograph: John P Fleenor/Netflix

You is one of the most improbably bizarre dramas ever made, a heady cocktail of stalking, killing and bibliophilia which makes your average daytime soap look plausible by comparison. And yet, for all of those reasons it is also undeniably compelling, with literary snob and murder enthusiast Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) hooking viewers in with each sub-American Psycho monologue. If its first two seasons seemed problematic – guy kills girl, repeatedly – season three was a less controversial bingewatch. Both Joe and his wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti), prodded at the fourth wall as they decamped to the California suburbs to do battle with mommy bloggers and tech barons … as well as offing the odd neighbour with an axe. I nearly forgot – they’ve got a baby, too (Joe and Love seemed to forget as well: he wasn’t in it much). From questionable stalker drama to questionable family stalker drama – have you ever heard anything more heartwarming? Hannah J Davies

The L Word Generation Q (Sky Atlantic)

I came of age with the original L Word, when seeing queer women on screen felt so revolutionary – so of course I was going to watch the reboot, Generation Q. The first season was perfectly decent, soapy and trashy in just the right measure, but by series two the shine had worn off. It managed to make the magnificent Bette Porter into a curmudgeonly caricature, much of it involved a court case about marketing opiates that was ill-at-ease with the tone elsewhere, which was a bizarre patchwork of moods in the first place. The rest of the characters seemed stuck on a treadmill of circular stories that had no tension, because they would have been so easily resolved by a single rational action. I understand there’s no drama in that, but a whole season of people doing stupid things for no good reason, in an increasingly confusing mess of plots, isn’t very gripping. So obviously I watched every episode. Rebecca Nicholson

The Crew (Netflix)

Struggled to get out of first gear ... The Crew. Photograph: Netflix

What made me go the distance with a multi camera sitcom set in the deeply macho male environs of a Nascar garage? In the dark days of February, maybe all you really want is something low-stakes and easily digestible. The Crew’s plot of a veteran garage chief (Kevin James) butting heads with a fresh-faced new owner (Jillian Mueller) seemed to promise generational and gender-clash shenanigans. But despite an episode where James unexpectedly rocked an eyepatch, this half-hearted Netflix project struggled to get out of first gear. The first 10 instalments were characterised by the mechanical delivery of would-be zingers, unappreciated side characters being put upsettingly through the wringer and two suspiciously out-of-the-blue romantic cliffhangers to wrap the season up. Of course I raced through the whole thing and five months later – when it was quietly cancelled – I hated myself even more. Graeme Virtue

Buffering (ITV2)

Less empathic than a lump of felt ... Buffering. Photograph: Mark Johnson/ITV

As intensely maddening viewing went in 2021, the sitcom writing debut of Love Island narrator and comic Iain Stirling was almost unbeatable. Apparently playing himself, Stirling’s turn as a kids’ TV presenter was so screechy and irksome that his scenes alongside a puppet co-star saw him prove less empathic than a lump of felt with ping-pong balls for eyes. And yet, in a shout-at-the-TV, pray-for-disaster sort of way, it was captivating. It’s not unusual to be hooked on a show by rooting for its lead. But in this case, you were rooting for him to fail. Alexi Duggins

Behind Her Eyes (Netflix)

For the most part, Behind Her Eyes was a naughtily good psychological thriller – the perfect blend of raunch, wealth, secrets and lies, based on a book by Sarah Pinborough which you can imagine tearing through at the airport. It follows Louise (Simona Brown), a receptionist who starts having an affair with her psychiatrist boss David (Tom Bateman) then befriends his wife Adele (Eve Hewson). Soon, the true story of this outwardly perfect but damaged couple begins to unravel, with Hewson giving a shuddering performance as a woman who is dead behind her eyes. But just when we thought we were going to get a well-considered conclusion, the series decided to switch genres and become a supernatural story about astral projection. Sure, it was a shocking finale which nobody saw coming and we couldn’t stop tweeting about – but that is exactly why it was so damn infuriating. Where was the logic? Why cop out of a decent ending with a nonsensical twist? That said, the closing scene where Adele’s son realised another soul was living in his mum’s body made me want a second season. HR

Married at First Sight (Channel 4)

Tacky drama factory ... Married at First Sight. Photograph: Simon Webb/Channel 4

When the UK version of Married at First Sight launched in 2015, I instantly fell head over heels. Despite the gimmicky premise, the show had all the sociological delights of the best reality TV and none of the infuriating cynicism: contestants really seemed in it for the promise of everlasting love, not a career on the influencer circuit. That, unfortunately, was not the case with this year’s edition, revamped to mimic the hugely popular Australian format. Featuring a whopping eight couples, forced to interact regularly during mass dinner parties and communal “commitment ceremonies”, what had once been a genuine social experiment became just another tacky drama factory: performative arguing, fake friendships, game-playing, cross-couple cheating, dinner table showdowns. Still, like previous series, I watched until the end, desperate to know if the participants went the distance – not because I was rooting for them, but because I was concerned for their welfare. Most of these relationships were disturbingly dysfunctional: were they being prolonged solely for the airtime? Going by the eventual slew of separations (and continued tabloid coverage) the answer – mercifully – was yes. Rachel Aroesti

Kim’s Convenience (Netflix)

The first four seasons of Kim’s Convenience were perfect lockdown viewing: a warm, occasionally biting comedy about a Korean Canadian family and their convenience store. A rare western show to feature a majority Asian cast, it took on immigrant storylines without ever becoming preachy. Until, in the final season, things took a turn, with all emotional investment lost to a string of dead-end storylines. Would the parents close up shop? Would longsuffering daughter Janet (Andrea Bang) land a job? Would eldest son Jung (Simu Liu) get a … better job? (There was some irony here: over the summer Liu starred in Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.) But despite everyone seeming to have given up, I had to know what happened to my lockdown companions. We were eventually rewarded with a series finale, memorable mostly for introducing a break-up within the final five minutes. After it ended, Liu called out a lack of diversity in the writer’s room, turning this hatewatch of a final season into something sadder: a missed opportunity. Henry Wong

