Collin County, TX

COVID-19 omicron variant: new cases spike after holidays

 3 days ago
A peak in COVID-19 cases was anticipated by state officials over the holiday season, especially as the omicron variant has established itself as one of the most highly contagious variants of COVID-19 yet. Collin County initially showed little movement in...

Houston Chronicle

Texas receives limited supply of COVID pills

Texas has received limited quantities of oral medications to treat COVID that doctors say could be a “game-changer.”. The federal government allocated an undisclosed amount of Paxlovid and Molnupiravir pills to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the state agency said this week. Patients will need a prescription...
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

States report record COVID-19 cases entering 2022

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- New COVID-19 cases continued to roll in at record numbers in some states to kick off 2022, with hospitalizations also on the rise. The United States reported 2.7 million new COVID-19 cases in the week ending with New Year's Eve on Friday, up 105% from the previous week, as the nation has reported a total of 54,771,160 infections and 825,561 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Begins Offering FDA-Authorized Pills To Treat COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is distributing 4,500 courses of FDA-authorized prescription pills intended to help high-risk COVID-19 patients ward off serious illness, the state Department of Health announced Friday. Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral drug, and Molnupiravir, Merck’s antiviral medicine, were recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in patients with risk factors for serious disease caused by COVID-19. The medicines started arriving at pharmacies Thursday, and the state said it is working with clinics, pharmacies and long-term care facilities to distribute the medications statewide over the next two weeks. While vaccines, booster shots and testing are considered the best...
MARYLAND STATE
COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County rising over holiday season

PITTSBURGH — As New Year's Eve approaches and the end to the holiday break is coming, COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County are on the rise. The Allegheny County Health Department reported that between Dec. 27- 28 there were 654 new COVID-19 cases, the following day they reported another 1,701 COVID-19 cases and on Dec. 30, 1,980 more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Hospitals Treating Growing Number Of Children For COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland continue to climb, there is growing concern about how quickly the virus is spreading among children. Data released Thursday by the Maryland Department of Health shows 30 children are among the COVID-19 patients receiving acute care at hospitals throughout the state, doubling from 15 the day before. Dr. Aaron Milston, a pediatric infectious disease physician for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, said the highly contagious Omicron variant is why so many children are coming down with COVID-19. “We’re clearly seeing an increase in the number of kids we’re seeing diagnosed with COVID,” Dr. Milstone said. Milstone said...
MARYLAND STATE
iheart.com

CDC Predicts Staggering Number Of COVID Deaths In Next Month

The United States is continuing to see a spike in COVID-19 cases and things don't seem to be slowing down any time soon. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new estimates on coronavirus cases Wednesday (December 29), which predict more than 44,000 Americans could die from the virus during the next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Angelo LIVE!

Largest Number of Covid-19 Infections Reported in One Day

SAN ANGELO, TX – Thursday marked the largest number of new positive COVID-19 infections in San Angelo during the pandemic. According to the City of San Angelo's Communications Department, on Dec. 30, the San Angelo Health Department reported another 258 infections of COVID-19. This is the single largest number of Covid infections reported day since early Nov. 2020. There are currently 847 active infections of COVID-19 in the county. Of those only 23 patients are currently hospitalized. There were no new COVID-19 fatalities reported on Thursday. Gender Age Race/…
SAN ANGELO, TX
