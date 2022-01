With City Council set on implementing building code changes by individual plans and priorities, Council Member Leslie Pool said in 2022 every member of Council will get their own “time to shine” with the chance to push the changes important to their districts. Of course, each of those initiatives will need to have broad support to win the nine-vote supermajority now required to approve building code changes, as a result of the lawsuit challenging the comprehensive code rewrite that began in 2012.

DEL VALLE, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO