Football giant Arsenal warned by UK watchdog over ‘irresponsible’ fan token ads

By Steve Kaaru
coingeek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of England’s biggest football clubs is in dispute with the country’s advertising watchdog over “irresponsible” fan token ads. Arsenal has been advertising its fan tokens, but the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) says in doing so, it took advantage of its fans’ limited knowledge of digital...

coingeek.com

Satoshi Nakamoto
#Arsenal#Football Clubs#Tokens#Voting Rights#Uk#Asa#Afc#English
