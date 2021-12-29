ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Accuser cannot sue because she isn’t in U.S.

NEW YORK — A lawsuit by an American who claims Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 might have to be thrown out because she...

TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
enstarz.com

Prince Andrew Trying Hard To Clean His Name By Making Unbelievable Attempt Against Virginia Giuffre's Case

Prince Andrew tried to clean his name again and free himself from the civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre. Instead of becoming a big help to Queen Elizabeth II amid the royal family's crises, Prince Andrew became a headache after being embroiled in a shocking civil lawsuit filed by his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. The woman filed the case in a New York-based federal court earlier this year to seek unspecified damages.
Daily Mail

California court says widow can sue her candy maker employer after she caught COVID at work and gave it to her husband, 72, who was killed by the virus

A California court has upheld the lawsuit of an employer who claims she got COVID while working, and spread it to her 72-year-old husband, who later died of the virus. The California Court of Appeals, Second Appellate District, on Tuesday ruled that Matilde Ek can sue her employer, See's Candies, for damages - rejecting the candy maker's argument that she must file workers' compensation because her husband's death was 'derivative' of her workplace illness.
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict – live: BBC says Alan Dershowitz interview after guilty verdict ‘not suitable’

In a statement released this morning, the BBC said that their interview with lawyer Alan Dershowitz, shortly after Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking, was “not suitable” as it did not meet the broadcaster’s editorial standards.Mr Dershowitz, 83, who previously acted as a lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein, appeared on BBC News overnight to share his reaction to the guilty verdict.In the controversial interview, Mr Dershowitz, said that the verdict did “nothing to strengthen” the ongoing civil case against Prince Andrew, and added that it actually weakened Virginia Giuffre’s case against the royal.Mr Dershowitz was previously accused of...
The Independent

BBC interview with lawyer Alan Dershowitz was ‘not suitable’

The BBC has said its interview with Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer, Alan Dershowitz was “not suitable” following the conviction of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.The corporation said it was investigating after an interview with the high-profile US lawyer, who represented paedophile Epstein, was aired on Wednesday.Mr Dershowitz has also been accused of sexual crimes by Virginia Giuffre, who also claims she was abused by Epstein, Maxwell and the Duke of York. The 83-year-old and the Duke vehemently deny any wrongdoing and have not been charged with any crime.The interview on the BBC News Channel, as the news of Maxwell’s conviction...
Deadline

Ghislaine Maxwell Latest: BBC To Investigate Decision To Interview Former Epstein Lawyer Alan Dershowitz – “We Are Looking Into How This Happened”

The BBC is to investigate the decision to interview Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who has previously been accused of the sexual abuse of a minor, after last night’s Ghislaine Maxwell verdict. After being inundated with complaints and with several high-profile people taking to Twitter to blast the move, a BBC statement this morning said the Dershowitz interview “did not meet editorial standards” and the corporation is “looking into how this happened.” “Mr Dershowitz was not a suitable person to interview as an impartial analyst and we did not make the relevant background clear to our audience,” added the statement. Along with...
The Free Press - TFP

