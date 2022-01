LOS ANGELES — The Kings reestablished their identity on Thursday night, outlasting the red-hot Vancouver Canucks for a 2-1 victory in a shootout at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings showed no signs of the sluggishness they displayed in a 6-3 loss to Vegas on Tuesday, playing an effortful game that saw energy generated throughout their lineup as they earned a point for the sixth time in eight games.

