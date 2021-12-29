Less is more in this east London house transformation

Life’s hardly a party for Abigaille in The Royal Opera’s revival of Nabucco. As Omicron tears through London, many theatres are shutting up shop, as the number of crew and performers testing positive makes it impossible for shows to go ahead. The Royal Opera is no exception. Hours before the curtain rose on the first night of Nabucco, they announced that they’d been forced to cancel the two further performances this side of Christmas. Whilst this was a shame, nobody would take issue with such a decision given the trying times we’re living in. Or so you would think. Director of Opera Oliver Mears made a pre-performance announcement from the stage expressing his sadness at having to take this decision, but the health and wellbeing of all the staff at The Royal Opera House was paramount. To that end, and to give the chorus extra protection, it had been agreed that they would sing masked.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO