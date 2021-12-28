ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Smet, SD

De Smet standout Kalen Garry to play basketball at South Dakota State

By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion
De SMET — De Smet’s 6-foot-3 senior standout Kalen Garry announced on Twitter that he will play college basketball at South Dakota State University.

Garry, a three-time Class B All-State honoree, led De Smet to the state Class B title last March and earned Class B Player of the Year honors after averaging 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game.

He is currently averaging 25 points per game for the No. 1 Class B Bulldogs, who are off to a 4-1 start. Garry is the school’s all-time career scoring leader with 1,740 points.

