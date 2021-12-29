ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doc Rivers, Sixers happy to leave Toronto with a win over Raptors

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The final result at the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday read that the Philadelphia 76ers came away with a 114-109 win over the Toronto Raptors. It was a solid road win for a team that is 2-0 on this three-game road trip, but it also was a game that was much closer than it should have been.

The Raptors have been ravaged by COVID-19: A large number of guys are in the health and safety protocol. Toronto had Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. return to the lineup, but they were without Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa and Khem Birch.

The Sixers led by as many as 12 in the second half, but the Raptors used a big run late to take the lead before Philadelphia answered.

“I will take any win on the road any time, anyway,” said coach Doc Rivers. “You don’t get to just script the games. Like ‘Guys, tonight, let’s win by 30.’ That just doesn’t happen. Not in this game.”

While Rivers has a good point, it does not change the fact the Sixers had Joel Embiid, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey on the floor while the Raptors relied on a lot of replacements. The fact they had to rally is concerning.

“When we get the win, it’s great,” said Maxey. “That’s always the goal at the end. They made some tough shots at beginning of the game to stay in it and then they made some big tough shots late to take the lead. So for us to rally and rally together and get defensive stops, that’s always a good thing.”

Harris, who recorded his first career triple-double, admitted it was an ugly game, but it was one the Sixers were able to get. They just need to clean up mistakes.

“It wasn’t a pretty win for us,” said Harris. “We’ll take it, but we have to get better in a lot of areas. I thought it was a lot of simple mistakes towards the end of the game. A lot of plays that we got to be more cognizant of the importance of it, including myself.”

The Sixers had the lead in the fourth quarter, though, before the Raptors recovered and took the lead on a Trent Jr. 3. Philadelphia has to learn from games like this.

“The defensive rebound that I got and they took it away and then for us not sending them to the free-throw line as well was another factor in them making 3s,” Harris added. “We have to be OK with having the lead, but we also have to be locked in and focused on maintaining that lead and not letting them come back into the game.”

The Sixers look to complete a perfect road trip against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

“You just win the game,” Rivers finished. “You take it and you keep moving on. It’s the regular season. You’re just trying to win games and see how well you can win them. We missed a lot of easy shots down the stretch. They got every loose ball, but we still won the game, and that says a lot about your team.”

