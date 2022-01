Drew Barrymore is sharing her sobriety journey with the public for the first time, revealing that she hasn’t had any alcohol in over two years. The morning talk show host made an appearance on CBS This Morning on Thursday to discuss her upcoming interview with Machine Gun Kelly on The Drew Barrymore Show, during which both stars opened up about their struggles with mental health. Barrymore said of her decision to stop drinking, “It was something I realized just did not serve me and my life.” She didn’t elaborate further on her choice to become sober, but did add that she has always “been very private with a lot of my struggles.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 22 DAYS AGO