ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Here’s how to achieve better sleep in 2022

By Taylor Delandro, Nexstar Media Wire, Adrienne Bankert
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxNZX_0dY0wwND00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — Too much work, too much stress, and not enough sleep — sounds normal for many people.

According to the National Library of Medicine for Biotechnology Information, between 30% and 48% of adults suffer from some form of insomnia. But there are ways you can achieve better and more restorative sleep in the new year.

Astronomers spot up to 170 giant rogue planets floating through space

Many people struggle with turning their brains off at night. Dr. Michael Breus, also known as the sleep doctor, said the No. 1 question patients ask him is, “How do I turn off my brain at night?”.

“This is very common, especially during times like the pandemic, when we have unusually large amounts of stress. So not only do we have our everyday stresses of life, but we now have stressors of health. We’re worried about our health, other people’s health, things like that. So what we’ve seen is a very big increase,” Breus explained.

“As a matter of fact, there’s been almost a 20% increase in sleeping pill prescriptions written since COVID started so we’re not fooling around here. People are definitely having a problem sleeping,” Breus continued.

If you’re struggling to turn your brain off at night, Breus said there are several things to think about when you wake up in the middle of the night, and one of them is lowering your heart rate.

“So the easiest way to get back to sleep and turn off your brain is to focus on something different. One of my favorite techniques is called four-seven-eight breathing. This is where you breathe in for a count of four, you hold it for a count of seven, you breathe out for a count of eight,” Breus explained.

‘Here for the Holidays’: Netflix releases 2021 holiday lineup before Halloween

Breus explained this method helps lower your heart rate, and if you’re trying to fall asleep, you want a heart rate at 60 or below in order to enter into a state of unconsciousness.

“So, doing distracting things, believe it or not, yes, I’m the only sleep doctor that says it’s OK to fall asleep with the television on, as long as you have the timer set,” Breus said.

Breus also recommends counting backward from 300 by threes because it’s mathematically so complicated you can’t think of anything else, and it’s boring.

Breus said if you feel like your sleep is being disrupted more than three times in a given seven-day period, it’s probably a good time to talk to your doctor from an insomnia perspective.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomnia#Biotechnology#Stress#Television#Planet#Newsnation#Covid
The US Sun

How much sleep do children need?

THE average child receives between seven and eight hours of sleep each night, but health clinics say this isn't enough. Studies show parents often don't know how much sleep their children need, resulting in poor test scores, reduced concentration, and less cognitive function. How much sleep do children need?. The...
KIDS
MindBodyGreen

5 Sleep Specialists On What They Do When They Can't Fall Asleep

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. We've all been there: When your head is on the pillow but your mind is in the clouds, sleep starts to seem like a distant dream. After enough thinking, tossing, and turning, it can start to feel like you're never going to get the rest your body needs.
SCIENCE
WNCT

From TV to sleeping: Here’s how people spent their time in 2020 v. 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) – When the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by surprise in 2020, massive job layoffs and furloughs followed, many U.S. states issued mandatory shutdowns of nonessential businesses, schools closed, social distancing orders were set in motion, and businesses were quickly forced to shift and adapt to a remote work environment. For those […]
TV & VIDEOS
Woman's World

Find What Type of Sleeper You Are For Better Sleep and More Energy in the New Year

If you’re anything like me, you have a hard time falling asleep and waking up. Or maybe you jump out of bed in the morning ready to take on the day, only to find yourself ready to snooze by 2 p.m. But whether you’re a morning person or thrive at night, you likely fall into one of four types of sleeper. Find your sleep chronotype to get the best sleep of your life this New Year.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Netflix
mibluesperspectives.com

How to Get More Sleep in 2022

We tend to normalize ignoring our needs; whether it’s skipping lunch to fit in an extra assignment at work or pulling out our phone late at night to respond to emails. But often these small actions can lead to a bad night’s sleep – which leaves you feeling depleted the next day.
HEALTH
Newswest9.com

How alcohol could disrupt a good night's sleep

ATLANTA — The holidays mean celebration, champagne toasts, and lost sleep. Neighborhood and office parties mean many people are staying up later, but that’s not the only reason one could feel tired the next day. Alcohol consumption can impact a night’s rest. Dr. Scott Leibowitz is a...
ATLANTA, TX
hwchronicle.com

A good night’s sleep

Though she said sleep deprivation harms her day-to-day wellbeing, Camryn Williams ’22 said she is not the only one subject to exhaustion. Every day, Williams said she enters classrooms filled with tired eyes and listens to teachers joke about their caffeine reliances. She said her exhaustion has not made her an anomaly in the school system but rather one of many people who are experiencing the same sleep situation.
alternativemedicine.com

How Meal Timing Impacts Sleep

Sleep and meal timing can impact hormonal levels that, in turn, influence satiety and food intake. Studies associate sleeping and eating late in the day with poor dietary quality and higher obesity risk but differences in sleep duration confound this association. The hormones your body makes and deploys rise and fall in quantity throughout the day. At certain times of day you’re hungrier, and at other times you’re not so hungry. Sometimes your body prefers to store fat, and sometimes it would rather burn fat.
HEALTH
princewilliamliving.com

Putting Together the Pieces of the Puzzle: How to Get a Great Night’s Sleep

There aren’t too many things powerful enough to affect every single area of your life. Attitude, finances and your mother may come to mind. But this time we’re actually talking about sleep. The quality of your sleep can really make or break your day. Didn’t sleep well last...
HEALTH
PWLiving

Sleep Soundly in 2022

While everyone else is talking about hardcore exercise and dropping all the pounds, we here at Prince William Living want you to usher in the new year committed to sleeping more. Yep! Sleeping! Sleep affects all areas of our lives, making it ever-important not to skimp on shuteye. This month’s issue is packed with tips and resources to improve your sleep habits for your most restful and healthful year yet.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inverse

How to make mindfulness part of your life, in 5 easy steps

Listen, we all have them: That one family member who is so anti “wellness” they can’t bear the sight of an incense stick and scoff at the idea of CBD gummies. My father is firmly in this camp — a doctor for decades, he takes an unbiased approach to such remedies by dismissing all of them as clever marketing mixed in with some wishful thinking. Except, that is, for one thing: Mindfulness.
FITNESS
MOJEH

Ten Ways To (Finally) Get A Good Night’s Sleep

Hästens is known the world over for its ultra-luxurious beds and commitment to wellness. Here, the Swedish brand shares ten tips for your best sleep ever. The festive season is the busiest time of the year; a bustling social calendar, work commitments and visiting relatives means a good night’s sleep is almost impossible to come by. Thankfully, the experts at Hästens are on hand to help.
DUBAI
purewow.com

The Best Nap Length for Newborns, According to a Certified Sleep Coach

Feeding and changing a tiny human is (sort of, not always) straightforward, but sleep is one big mystery. Actually, the only thing you know about newborns and sleep is that your baby is getting a whole lot of it and, somehow, you’re getting next to none. Fortunately, we spoke to Anna McMillan, certified pediatric sleep coach and owner of Little Winks Sleep, to answer all our questions on the best nap length for newborns and more.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Waking Consciousness in Service to REM Sleep

Information of supreme value involves disconfirmation of "priors" about the world and self. Information of supreme significance is preferentially processed via REM. The brain/mind, therefore, is oriented toward the pick-up of information that recruits REM. While it is certainly true that rapid eye movement (REM) sleep functions, in part, to...
MUSIC
KXRM

KXRM

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy