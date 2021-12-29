Playbook for 2022: Is unlimited vacation right for your business?

Born and raised on Oahu, Lorraine is the youngest of four girls. Her parents taught her to treat people with respect and to always have a positive outlook on life. Real Estate is an ever-changing business, and a Real Estate Professional must have discipline and perseverance, along with the adaptability and flexibility to change with the market. Possessing a strong moral conscience, combined with hard work and tenacity, Lorraine will provide you with the results you deserve. She has served as a Director at the Honolulu Board of Realtors and an Ethics instructor for HBR. She started her career in real estate in 1994 and is Vice President - Residential Division of Marcus Realty. Call Lorraine today and see for yourself why her clients describe her as “the ONLY Realtor they’ll ever use.” Visit www.LorraineFukumae.com.

REAL ESTATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO