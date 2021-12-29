‘It warms my heart’: Gonzaga basketball player helping others during cold snap

SPOKANE, Wash. — People stuck in the bitter cold temperatures are seeking shelter at Spokane’s warming center. Two familiar faces in the community want to make sure the homeless have a way to get there.

Gonzaga basketball player Rasir Bolton and Rick Clark, founder of Spokane Quaranteam, spent Tuesday night giving back.

“We’re giving out hand warmers and bus passes to those in need,” said Bolton. “You know, letting them know the convention center has been open.”

Bolton carved out time to do this after Gonzaga’s game against North Alabama. Clark and Bolton sat outside Dicks Hamburgers not only passing them out, but giving them to other community members.

Those community members went around Spokane, handing out the bus passes to others. Clark says they gave out 100.

“It’s something I like to do — giving back to people cause you know, some people are doing worse than you. I’m blessed for the situation I’m in,” Bolton said.

The pair also stopped by the Spokane convention center to hand out bus passes so people could come back.

“Seeing 100 people laying down in a gymnasium on mats really makes you realize what you have,” Clark said. “I told everybody I talked to I was so happy to see them there tonight.”

They were also happy to see them, too.

“The best part about it was them saying thank you and really appreciating what I’ve done,” Bolton explained. “That always makes me feel good. That’s why I do things like this.”

Clark says having people willing to help others in need may just save a life.

“We might be able to save everybody for the first time. There might not be any deaths — that’s our goal,” he said.

Clark will be at Dicks on Wednesday at 10 a.m. handing out more bus passes and other necessities.

“It makes me feel good. It warms my heart to be able to help somebody anyway I can, even if it seems as small as a bus pass,” Bolton said.

