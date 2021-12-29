ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asia shares slip as investors ready for end of 2021

By Scott Murdoch
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

HONG KONG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday, following a mixed Wall Street session as the region's investors positioned their portfolios for the new year and grappled with increasing global numbers of Omicron coronavirus cases.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) lost 0.3%, after six sessions of gains, following volatile U.S. trade.

There were losses in Hong Kong (.HSI), down 0.99% and hurt by declines in mainland tech stocks while Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) shed 1.4%.

In China, the city of Xian entered its seventh day of lockdown on Wednesday after it reported 151 domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections with confirmed symptoms the prior day.

"Uncertainty over lockdowns and policy concerns mean there can still be downside for the broader China markets," said Selina Sia, head of Greater China equity research at Credit Suisse Private Banking.

"But on the other hand, we have seen that policy measures look to be shifting from tightening to easing."

Japan's Nikkei (.N225) slid 0.76% Wednesday after hitting a one-month high on Tuesday.

But in Australia, the ASX 200 (.AXJO) closed up 1.21% for the day even though the country's most populous state New South Wales announced 11,201 new coronavirus cases. read more

Volatile markets are common in late December as fund managers prepare to rule off their books for the year and holidays thin trading volumes in some major markets like Australia.

"Typically, at this time of year global investors are starting to rethink their portfolio positions and they are looking at the risks going into 2022," said Jim McCafferty, Nomura's joint head of APAC equity research.

"Inflation is rearing its head in Europe and the U.S., it's more contained in Asia, so people are looking to have their portfolios positioned to mitigate inflation. In equities, people are looking at companies that can pass on any future price rises and firms with dividend growth as one way investors can generate income."

The rising Omicron case numbers are not spooking investors as much as first feared given fatality rates have not soared and the prospects of global lockdowns remains slim.

"Investors are moving ahead and looking at what the impact will be of going back to normal," said McCafferty.

In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.14%, German DAX futures were off 0.18% and FTSE futures rose 0.58%.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis , were up 0.14%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.26% on Tuesday. The S&P 500 (.SPX) hit a record intraday high during the session but weakened to end the day off 0.10%. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 0.56%.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were at 1.4756% compared with its U.S. close of 1.481% on Tuesday. The two-year yield , which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 0.7402% after hitting 0.758% the previous session, a near two-year high.

This, along with the more cautious mood for equities, helped the dollar firm slightly. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers , was at 96.19, up from a low of 95.958 on Friday.

U.S. crude was marginally higher to $76.017 a barrel. Brent crude picked up to $79.06 per barrel.

Gold was slightly lower with the spot price at $1,805.9 per ounce.

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Pakistan annual inflation rose to 12.3% in December

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s consumer price index rose 12.3% in December from a year earlier, according to the country’s official statistics bureau. Edible items were the main contributor to the latest increase. In the previous month, consumer inflation based on the annual increase in the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Murdoch
MarketWatch

Stocks end lower Friday, with S&P 500 still booking 26.9% annual gain for 2021

Stocks ended modestly lower on New Year's Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing its grip on slight gains late in the year's final session. The blue-chip index shed about 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, still enough to solidify a 1.1% weekly gain, 5.4% advance for December and a quarterly climb of 7.4%. For the year, the Dow rose a robust 18.7%. That compares with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.9% on the year, after also ended Friday's session lower by about 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 21.4% gain for 2021, while closing down 0.6% Friday.
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Korea exports grow 25.8% y/y in 2021, sharpest in 11 years

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports expanded at their fastest pace in 11 years in 2021, with the total export value reaching a record high, supported by post-pandemic recoveries in global demand. For the full year, exports rose 25.8% from a year earlier to $644.54 billion, trade ministry...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Futures#Stock Futures#Index Futures#Asian#Omicron#Msci#Asia Pacific#Chinese#Greater China#Nomura#Apac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
FXStreet.com

Ripple to continue uptrend in 2022 with investors ready to break out of pennant

XRP price keeps respecting the longer-term green ascending trend line for the fourth consecutive week. To the upside, some moving averages are weighing on upside potential. Expect investors to wait for the perfect entry before the rally starts in 2022. Ripple (XRP) is respecting both boundaries from both the upside...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs. Tokyo and many other regional markets were closed. A survey released Friday showed Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened. The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating. Hong Kong jumped...
WORLD
investing.com

Stocks to see in New Year near record highs after banner 2021

LONDON (Reuters) - Stock markets dipped on Friday in thin trading but were set to see in the New Year with double-digit gains for 2021 while oil prices hovered near $80 a barrel following their biggest annual rise since 2009. The U.S. dollar, which has had its best year since...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow snaps winning streak as U.S. stocks close lower Thursday

U.S. stock indexes ended lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping its winning streak before the final day of trading in 2021. The Dow fell around 0.3%, ending a stretch of six straight days of gains, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite dipped about 0.2%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Stocks posted modest losses even as U.S. Labor Department data released Thursday showed new jobless claims fell in the week ended Dec. 25. The U.S. stock market is open for trading on Dec. 31.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy