Seems Gigabyte has been busy. The Taiwanese producer is prepped to launch as much as 5 new laptops at CES 2022, every providing the latest Intel twelfth Gen Core CPU in addition to NVIDIA’s RTX 30 Ti laptop computer GPUs. Web site VideoCardz was lucky sufficient to entry the pictures and share them with their readers. The 2 units of pictures reference the brand new AORUS 17 E-Collection and the brand new AERO 17. AORUS’s laptop computer can be a twelfth Gen Core model of the favored laptop computer from Gigabyte, and the AERO 17 is the technology following the Tiger Lake sequence of the identical model.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO