Court listings for Dec. 20-26, 2021

Rock County

CODY V. CLARK, 20, of 4510 E. Tomahawk Lane, Janesville, two counts felony second degree sexual assault of child, nine months jail with Huber and five years probation. Charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

SOPAUL NOUN, 38, of 326 Cherry St. #4, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, six months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County

COTY W. BROADWAY, 34, of N1103 Wisconsin St., Genoa City, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping, four years prison and two years extended supervision. Charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription dismissed but read into court record.

MATTHEW L. KUEHNI, 28, of 708 Rickords St., Delavan, charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

RANDALL L. ODEGAARD, 73, of N3485 County H #8, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.