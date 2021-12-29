ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

‘I didn’t sign up for this’: DoorDash employee complains engineers have to deliver food

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1biSdx_0dY0vdoR00

(NEXSTAR) – DoorDash recently announced it would be reinstating a company program that tells employees – including engineers, managers and top executives – to make one food delivery (or “dash”) a month. It turns out, not everyone was interested in performing the company’s eponymous task.

One employee voiced their concerns on the platform Blind, an app that lets people speak to others in their industry anonymously, reports MarketWatch. The post, titled “DoorDash making engineers deliver food,” complained about the policy.

“I didn’t sign up for this, there was nothing in the offer letter/job description about this,” the post reportedly read. The post sparked a long thread of more than 1,500 comments with mixed reactions.

Olive Garden might end ‘Never-Ending’ pasta promotion

Blind requires people to use a work email to sign up, and confirmed to MarketWatch the author of the post was a DoorDash employee.

“This isn’t new, we’ve always had this program and simply paused it for a bit during the pandemic,” a DoorDash spokesperson said in a statement to Nexstar. “The sentiment of the employee on Blind is not a reflection of the employee base at large. This is a valued program we’ve had since the company’s inception.”

If employees can’t make a food delivery as part of the WeDash program, as it’s called, they have two other options: WeMerchant and WeSupport. The first has employees help support a DoorDash merchant, like a restaurant, for a day. The second has employees shadow customer service agents.

The company said any money made in WeDash food deliveries is donated to charity. The goal of the program, the spokesperson said, is to bring all DoorDash employees closer to the experience of a restaurant worker, food delivery driver or customer support employee.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

25-year-old woman dies in fire at Sunnyvale homeless encampment

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced a 25-year-old woman died in a fire at a homeless encampment Wednesday evening. On December 29, at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a fire at a homeless encampment behind a commercial building located in the 200 block of San Geronimo Way. When officers […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

OPD: Two arrested in connection to murder of 22-year-old woman near Lake Merritt

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Thursday it has made two arrests in connection to a November homicide. In collaboration with OPD’s Homicide Section, Violent Crimes Operations Center (VCOC), and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office — arrested Lashawn Price, 33, of Stockton and Torrin Dupclay, 32, of Crockett, for their roles […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Restaurant#Nexstar#Wedash#Wesupport
New York Post

DoorDash engineers angry over being forced to deliver orders

DoorDash’s well-heeled engineers are angry they’ll soon have to hit the ground running. Beginning in January, DoorDash’s newest program called “WeDash” is requiring all non-delivery employees to dash at least one order a month, SFGate reported. But the company’s employees aren’t exactly thrilled.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Mashed

The One Sandwich Subway Employees Wish You'd Never Order

Every restaurant has at least one menu item employees hate making. For Starbucks employees, it's a bad day if someone orders a frappuccino or worse: A drink with a dozen customizations. After all, these are time-consuming and messy. For McDonald's employees, getting an order for unsalted fries is frustrating because it requires a new batch of fries. The truth is most of us either forget or don't realize how much time and effort goes into making our restaurant orders. A milkshake might seem pretty simple, for example, but as The Kitchn notes, a milkshake involves multiple steps and takes several minutes to make.
RESTAURANTS
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy