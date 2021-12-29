ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardena, CA

Local Gardena Hospital Accused Of Improperly Caring For Dead Patients

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Hospital of Gardena is under fire...

Daily Mail

Man, 56, in care home dies after paramedics with life-saving equipment REFUSED to enter the facility 'because it was against California's COVID-19 rules'

A California man died after paramedics responding to his cardiac arrest refused to enter the care facility he was in because they misinterpreted an outdated COVID-19 state memo, officials said. Staff at Rialto Post Acute Facility Care in Riverside made 911 calls reporting that Joseph Angulo, 56, 'had stopped breathing'...
The Independent

LA hospital defends ‘piling up’ bodies outside to due ‘overcrowding’

A maxed-out Los Angeles-area hospital left bags with decomposing bodies out in the rain, according to a whistleblower, as the city struggles with a surge in the Omicron variant of coronavirus.The witness, speaking to KCAL 9 anonymously on Monday, said she saw a pile of bodies out in the rain leaking fluids onto hospital personnel at the Memorial Hospital of Garden who were moving the corpses to a mobile refrigeration unit.“Security had tears in their eyes, they were crying. Some of the security had to leave because they had fluid on their clothes,” she said in an interview, adding,...
WYTV.com

Who are the COVID-19 patients in hospitals

(WYTV) – Hospitals across the country are still seeing an increase in coronavirus cases. The vast majority of these cases are people who have never been vaccinated. Who are the rest? They have been vaccinated, so what are they doing in the hospital? They have other problems, are older, have weak immune systems or they have cancer or they’ve had a transplant.
KTLA

Father released from Moreno Valley hospital after 5-month COVID ordeal

An unvaccinated father of six has been released from Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley after being hospitalized for about five months with COVID-19. At one point, doctors thought 50-year-old Laz Conde was not going to make it, but now, he’s finally free of the hospital. “This is just really, I can’t […]
CBS Minnesota

Hospitals Urge Those Seeking COVID Tests Not To Come To ERs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly two years into the pandemic, the recent surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant is making for long lines at COVID-19 testing sites. Lines stretched across the parking lot this afternoon in Brooklyn Park, for instance. Hospitals are urging anyone planning on getting tested at an ER to think again. One woman WCCO spoke with said it took her about 40 minutes to get through, but the free sites in Minnesota remain your best option to get tested. Where you should not get tested is at a hospital emergency room. Hennepin Healthcare, the largest hospital in the state,...
Fairfield Sun Times

Benefis Community Care Helps Patients Return Home

GREAT FALLS, MONT. – For Charles Lee in Room 609 at Benefis Health System, the road home to Malta and back to good health will require extra help for his lungs. He, like many COVID-19 patients, will need supplemental oxygen – a demand that is creating a worldwide shortage.
phl17.com

Police: Temple Hospital patient is missing

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a woman from Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood. According to police, 56-year-old Cheryl Fisher has been missing since 3:30 am Thursday after leaving Temple University Hospital not cleared. Fisher, who resides on the 1600 block of Annin Street, was last seen wearing a gown and heading to South Philadelphia, police say.
WREG

Former caregiver accused of abusing patient

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation has led to the arrest of a former caregiver after she abused a vulnerable adult in her care, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division. On Sept. 24, 20-year-old Decara Jones was placed under TBI investigation after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services […]
