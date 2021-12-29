ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

Foley Library has new hours and new programs in 2022

By Mullet Wrapper
mulletwrapper.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoley Library has new hours and new programs in 2022. Not only will the Foley Public Library have new hours beginning in January 2022 (Mon-Thurs, 9 am – 7 pm; Fri & Sat, 9 am – 5 pm,) but they will have some new programs as well. Along with our regular...

mulletwrapper.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
mysouthlakenews.com

Southlake Public Library is Getting New Carpet!

The Southlake Public Library is undergoing a makeover!. Starting Monday, January 3 through Saturday, January 15, contractors will install new carpet throughout the facility. Customers will not be able to check out books or use the library during this time. Materials currently checked out will not be due while the...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
thejournal-news.net

Patrons Get First Look At New Library

After months of renovations, patrons got their first glimpse inside the new Hillsboro Area Public Library as part of a Friends of the Library fundraiser on Thursday evening, Dec. 16. Approximately 130 community members took a tour of the new facility, located at 420 South Main Street. In addition to the tours, they also had a 50/50 drawing and gave away several door prizes. Each ticket included $10 in Chamber Bucks to be used at participating Hillsboro businesses.
HILLSBORO, IL
WCIA

Library adjusts service to start new year

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Public Library announced on Friday that it will be suspending the public’s access to the building starting Monday for browsing and programming. Patrons may continue reserving items for curbside pickup and interlibrary loan craft kits will still be available. Items can still be returned through outside book drops and […]
DANVILLE, IL
columbusnews-report.com

Columbus Public Library Hours

The Columbus Public Library will be open to the public, with a five person limit. Mondays 9 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. By appointment only. Thursdays 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays 9 a.m.-noon. Saturdays 10 a.m.-noon. Curbside service will be available upon request. Call the library at 620-429-2086 to schedule computer appointments, or to…
COLUMBUS, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dauphin Island, AL
State
Louisiana State
Local
Alabama Government
City
Fairhope, AL
Foley, AL
Government
City
Foley, AL
mulletwrapper.net

Flora-Bama Snowbird hootenany lunch slated Jan. 13

Flora-Bama Snowbird hootenany lunch slated Jan. 13. The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce will host a snowbird hootenany luncheon at the Flora-Bama on Jan. 13. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their favorite western wear to enjoy some live pickin’-and-grinnin’ music as well as games and door prizes, followed by a delicious lunch provided by the legendary Flora-Bama chefs. Starting at 11 a.m., representatives of local businesses in the Perdido Key Area will hand out plenty of goodies to help you enjoy your stay. Additional Hootenanny luncheons will be held in February. Admission for each is $10 per person. Tickets are limited and can be purchased online at visitperdido.com, or in person at the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce; 15500 Perdido Key Dr.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Journal

New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free. Abbs, Annabel. Miss Eliza’s English Kitchen. Adamson, E.V. Five...
communityadvocate.com

‘Welcome home’: Grafton celebrates new library

GRAFTON – The renovated Grafton Public Library marked its official grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 17. “It’s definitely an exciting time for the Town of Grafton and our community,” said Doug Bowman, who is on the Grafton Library Planning and Building Committee. “We’ve been waiting for this moment, I think, for maybe 100 years. It’s definitely great.”
GRAFTON, MA
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Opening of new Oak Creek Library pushed back

Library manager Debbie Curtis was hoping to have the Oak Creek Public Library’s new location open before Christmas, but supply issues and complications related to the move have delayed the opening until Monday, Jan. 3. “I don’t think people will be disappointed,” Curtis said of the move from Dodge...
OAK CREEK, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Turner
raccoonvalleyradio.com

New Year Has Children’s Winter Storytimes At Perry Library

With a new year starting that means a new slate of events and programs with the Perry Public Library. The library will be offering the Children’s Winter Storytimes which will be the Toddler Time group, 18 months to 3 years, on Tuesdays from 10:15-11 a.m. and the Funs for Fours and Fives group at the same time on Wednesdays.
PERRY, IA
mulletwrapper.net

SnowBird NEWS

For the past 20 years local seniors have welcomed snowbirds to join us on our manicured diamonds in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Most snowbird softball players participate in leagues in their hometowns and look forward to continue play here. We have 22 local players, but we welcome and encourage others to join us. Our players are all over 50 years old. We welcome females as well.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
destinationtampabay.com

28th Annual Cory Ave. Craft Festival

American Craft Endeavors is continuing an annual tradition with the St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival. The festival brings contemporary crafts from more than 100 of the nation’s most talented craft artisans to this free community event. A variety of jewelry, pottery, ceramics, photography, painting, clothing and much...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bingo#Doughnut#Uban Construction#The Foley Public Library#Makersaurus Time#The Doki Doki Anime Club#Adult Anime Club#Bp
mulletwrapper.net

Tickets on sale for Mardi Gras Carnival Ball at Ginny Lane

Tickets on sale for Mardi Gras Carnival Ball at Ginny Lane. ICONIC Entertainment & The Wharf Entertainment Group will fire off the cannon to start the Mardi Gras season with the Jan. 29 Mardi Gras Carnival Ball at Ginny Lane Bar & Grill, located at The Wharf in Orange Beach. The ball will feature live entertainment from The Platinum Premier Band and The Infamous La Santa Damiana, and various carnival games. Tickets are $50 per person and include New Orleans inspired hors d’oeuvres, and two of Ginny Lane’s signature cocktails. Tickets are available at ginnylanebargrill.com or call Trishelle Paris at 228-493-0939 (IconicEntertainment.Fun). Event organizers have partnered with PensacolaPartyBus.com to offer a ride share program at a discounted rate the night of the event.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
mulletwrapper.net

Al Newall Buys Meals For GSPD

Al Newell, a frequent customer at Kitty’s Kafe in Gulf Shores, presented 75 $20 gift certificates (a total of $1500) for Kitty’s Kafe to the Gulf Shores Police Departmen. Thanks Al and thanks to the Gulf Shores Police Dept.!
GULF SHORES, AL
mulletwrapper.net

Taste of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Jan. 29 in Bon Secour

Taste of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Jan. 29 in Bon Secour. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, located at 6270 Bon Secour Hwy. (at the corner of Ct. Rds. 10 & 49) in historic Bon Secour, will host a Southern Gulf Coast Cooking event, the Taste of St. Peter’s, on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. ‘til 1 p.m. It is a wonderful opportunity for the larger community to gather and sample some true southern Gulf Coast cooking in the picturesque town. The dine-in only menu features favorites such as the church’s award winning shrimp bisque, Conecuh Sausage Mix, Oriental Cole Slaw, Louisiana Pineapple Rice, Broccoli Cornbread, Carrot & Raisin Salad, and Yum Yum Cake. All served with tea and coffee. In addition to the plate lunches there we also be a bake sale with baked goods from the best cooks in the area. This event is part of the St Peters ECW out-reach ministry. Donation is $12 per person. More info: 251-949-6254.
BON SECOUR, AL
elizabethton.com

Elizabethton Senior Center Schedule

Schedule of activities at the Elizabethton Senior Center for the week of January 3-7: HOURS: Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Friday: 8 a.m. – noon. The billiard room and fitness room are open and no appointments necessary. Monday: CLOSED FOR NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mulletwrapper.net

Pirates of Lost Treasure kick off Mardi Gras with flotilla

Pirates of Lost Treasure kick off Mardi Gras with flotilla. Pirates of Lost Treasure will kick off their 2022 Mardi Gras festivities at the Flora Bama Snowbird Welcome on Thursday, January 13th at 11:00 AM. Members of PLT will be there with information on Perdido Key’s Biggest Mardi Gras Flotilla which will be held on February 19th, starting from Holiday Harbor Marina. Raffle tickets for the Treasure Chest of Grog will also be sold at the Snowbird Welcome.
MARDI GRAS
mulletwrapper.net

Orange Beach Garden Club Game Day is Feb. 16

Food, comraderie, prizes are three good reasons to attend. Orange Beach Garden Club offers three great reasons to attend its 34tannual Game Day!. “You can’t beat the food. You can’t beat the camaraderie. You can’t beat the prizes. And, you can’t beat the ways in which this event gives back to the community, “ said Virginia Burkhalter, garden club president.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
mulletwrapper.net

Volunteers with DoD cards needed to retire Barrancas wreaths

Volunteers with DoD cards needed to retire Barrancas wreaths. Wreaths will be retired at Barrancas National Cemetery on Jan. 15 beginning at 8 a.m., as part of the he Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon’s participation in the Wreaths Across America program to remember and honor our fallen veterans. A DoD ID will be required for access to NAS Pensacola or be escorted on base by another volunteer with a DoD ID. There is no volunteer sign up. Wreaths will be removed from the grave sites and placed along the road. Bring a broomstick or similar pole to expedite removal and wear gloves Volunteers with pickups and/or trailers will collect the wreaths from the roadside and deposit in prepositioned ECUA dumpsters. For more information, email barrancaswreaths@gmail.com, visit barrancaswreaths.com or call 850-207-1217.
PENSACOLA, FL
mulletwrapper.net

OBFDLA Raffle Winners

The Orange Beach Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary would like to thank those who purchased raffle tickets for the Christmas Cheer Basket raffle; all 600 tickets were sold. Proceeds from this annual sale help provide funds for the OBFDLA annual Christmas for Girls and Boys project. The winner of the big beautiful basket was Kaylee Derby of Gulf Shores and the winner of the lovely bag of Christmas goodies was Brenda Brunson of Jackson, AL. Thank you for helping make a child’s Christmas bright.
ORANGE BEACH, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy