Nintendo's Boss Shuntaro Furukawa Warns Of Switch Supply Issues In 2022

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners can now buy one of the PS4 and PS5's highest-rated exclusives. PlayStation is known for its exclusive games. The PS4 is no exception, and the PS5 is looking poised to continue this legacy. Across both consoles, PlayStation fans exclusively enjoy high-quality games like Persona 5, Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Demon's Souls Remake, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Death Stranding, and Ghost of Tsushima. Of course, this is not an extensive list, and it includes some console exclusives. In 2021 specifically, PlayStation fans got exclusives and console exclusives like Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. What also came out this year was, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, a PlayStation console exclusive until this week because this week it came to the Nintendo Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO