Video Games

Nintendo's Boss Shuntaro Furukawa Warns Of Switch Supply Issues In 2022

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, we heard from Intel's boss how global chip shortages were likely to continue all the way through to 2023, and now we've got another update, this time from Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa. According to Furukawa, year-end sales of the Switch have been quite strong (especially for the...

www.nintendolife.com

Nintendo Enthusiast

Holiday woe: Nintendo warns users of Switch server overload on Christmas

Enthusiasts, the holidays are around the corner! You know it, I know it, and Nintendo knows it. And, more than anything else, the Big N wants gamers to be anticipatory. The company had an issue with Switch server overloads last Christmas, and it doesn’t want the same thing to happen to players again. That is why its official Japanese customer service account tweeted out a warning to all new Switch owners.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

These are the best games to play on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is almost five years old, but hype for the console hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. Nintendo sold 1.13 million Switch consoles in November, making it the best-selling video game console of the month in the U.S., according to a statement from the company. In fact, it’s held that title for all but one month over the past three years.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Nintendo Warns Consumers Of Potential Server Issues This Christmas Weekend

Might be best to make those accounts up prior to the big weekend. The holidays are upon us. Finally, after plenty of anticipation, we have a few more days to get through. Families and friends will gather, exchange gifts, and enjoy goods. Chances are there will be plenty of new console owners this weekend as well. Nestled under the Christmas tree might very well be a new Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, or a PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, these hot ticket items were hard to come by. Likewise, it looks like setting up a new account could be just as difficult.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shuntaro Furukawa
cogconnected.com

Nintendo Warns That You Should Be Prepared for Server Issues

You Can Expect Nintendo Server Issues Over the Holidays. When you open your Nintendo Switch this Christmas, you can expect some Nintendo server issues, it seems. One of the plagues of everything being online is that a new console is no longer a plug-and-play these days. Now you have to set up accounts and download new updates. The issue is when thousands or millions all try to do this simultaneously. Sometimes, it just doesn’t work.
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X/S vs. Nintendo Switch – Which Console Won 2021?

While the first full year of the Xbox Series X vs. PS5 vs. Nintendo Switch console war was impacted by delays, shortages, and other detrimental factors largely outside of anyone’s control, 2021 ended up being a surprisingly good year for games that still offered an early look at how the battle between the next-gen consoles is going to play out.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Gets One of PS4 and PS5's Highest-Rated Exclusive Games

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners can now buy one of the PS4 and PS5's highest-rated exclusives. PlayStation is known for its exclusive games. The PS4 is no exception, and the PS5 is looking poised to continue this legacy. Across both consoles, PlayStation fans exclusively enjoy high-quality games like Persona 5, Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Demon's Souls Remake, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Death Stranding, and Ghost of Tsushima. Of course, this is not an extensive list, and it includes some console exclusives. In 2021 specifically, PlayStation fans got exclusives and console exclusives like Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. What also came out this year was, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, a PlayStation console exclusive until this week because this week it came to the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Global Chip Shortages And Supply Issues To Continue Into 2023, Says Intel Boss

We've already heard how supply and production issues in the tech industry won't be improving anytime soon, and now Intel chief Pat Gelsinger has issued yet another reminder that the shortage of semiconductors will likely continue into 2023. "The overall semiconductor shortage is quite significant and the semiconductor industry was...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

PSA: you can now buy a Nintendo Switch OLED or an Xbox Series S without the hassle

When the Nintendo Switch OLED Model launched in the fall, it immediately joined the ranks of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and desktop graphics cards as a sought-after piece of tech that was suddenly out of stock everywhere. While that’s still the case for most of those products that I just mentioned — some are only available for close to double their original price on the secondary market — the Switch OLED is no longer difficult to find in stock. The same goes for Microsoft’s cheaper next-gen console, the Xbox Series S.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Nintendo President Warns of Impending Switch Shortage in 2022

It seems that supply issues are finally hitting Nintendo, with an impending Switch shortage arriving in 2022. Over the last year, global supply shortages have been making life hard for gamers looking to get their hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X. And with the launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED in October 2021, even Nintendo fans have been struggling to find their new console.
VIDEO GAMES
jilaxzone.com

Nintendo Switch: Beginner’s guide to update Atmosphere CFW to the latest

This guide covers updating Atmosphere and Hekate to the latest version. This guide shares the simple steps to update Atmosphere CFW and Hekate on your Nintendo Switch. For other interesting articles, head to: Nintendo Switch tips and tricks, PlayStation, Xbox, Games, FREE games & stuffs, how-to and more at JILAXZONE.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Best Of 2021: From Famicom Disk System To Switch - The Evolution Of Nintendo's Miis

Over the holidays we're republishing some of our best features, interviews, opinion pieces and talking points from the previous 12 months from staff and contributors alike — articles that we feel represent our best of 2021. In them you'll find our usual mix of thoughtfulness, frivolity, retro expertise, gaming nostalgia, and — of course — enthusiasm for all things Nintendo. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo's eShop Experienced Outages Over Christmas (Again)

If you've had any issues over the past few days accessing the Nintendo eShop, creating Nintendo accounts, using certain subscription services, downloading or playing games online - you weren't alone. In the lead-up to the holiday period, Nintendo (kind of) warned everyone they might experience some issues, and sure enough, the company's servers buckled under the sheer volume of people trying to access its online services when Christmas day did arrive.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Best Of 2021: The Story Of The Game Genie, The Cheat Device Nintendo Tried (And Failed) To Kill

Over the holidays we're republishing some of our best features, interviews, opinion pieces and talking points from the previous 12 months from staff and contributors alike — articles that we feel represent our best of 2021. In them you'll find our usual mix of thoughtfulness, frivolity, retro expertise, gaming nostalgia, and — of course — enthusiasm for all things Nintendo. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Tropico 6’s Caribbean Skies DLC arrives on Nintendo Switch

Drones are taking over the island on Nintendo Switch with the release of Caribbean Skies. This latest content drop includes a new scenario-driven campaign made up of five missions. Meet new characters and save the world as El Presidente to unlock a new play style. Additionally, players gain access to...
VIDEO GAMES

