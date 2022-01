The Lacey wrestling team received a number of bonus points from some one-sided wins on Thursday, just about all of which proved to be absolutely vital. Despite splitting the 14 weight classes with seven wins apiece, Lacey’s bonus points from four consecutive pins made the difference, as the team was able to outlast Raritan and come away with the victory, 37-30, in the championship meet of the Woodstown Dual Tournament.

