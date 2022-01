Police in China paraded four people through the streets for allegedly violating Covid-19 rules, renewing criticism against public shaming in the country. The four people were covered in hazmat suits and had a placard displaying their photos and names. Armed riot police paraded them in front of a crowd in Jingxi city in the western region of Guangxi on Tuesday.Videos shared on social media showed that two police personnel in hazmat suits and face shields held on to each accused Covid-19 violator. They were all surrounded by more armed police officers in riot gear.According to the state media, the four...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO