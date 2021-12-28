Blue and Gold Tournament 2021: Takeaways from the Gold Division quarterfinals

The second session of the quarterfinal round of the Gold Division at the 2021 Blue and Gold Tournament didn't disappoint with near upsets, real upsets and a buzzer-beater shot to advance to the next round.

If the semifinals are anywhere near as crazy as the Gold Division quarterfinals were, Wednesday is going to be a wild night.

Here's what we took away from Tuesday's late games:

Central impresses while nearly shocking Bolivar

The most impressive performance from Tuesday's action might have come from a team that didn't even win its game.

Central nearly pulled off a historic upset as it fell 54-51 to top-seeded Bolivar in the first Gold Division quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday evening.

The Bulldogs led most of the game until the six-minute mark of the fourth quarter. It looked like they wanted it more and were more engaged and had a talented Bolivar team on the ropes.

Bolivar ended up getting what it needed late from superstar Kyle Pock who scored 12 of Bolivar's 14 points during a run to tie the game. He hit a 3-pointer with about six minutes to go to give the Liberators the lead. He finished with 20 points with 14 coming in the second half.

Central used impressive performances from sophomore Antonio Starks-Fewell and freshman Keion Epps throughout with junior Sterling Vinson playing solid defense. This is a young team with a new coach and the future appears to be bright.

Bolivar is going to need to be more engaged from the opening tip come semifinal time. The Liberators have proven to be too talented for a scare like the one they received against the Bulldogs.

Greenwood has reinvented itself into a team that can still contend

When Aminu Mohammed graduated, Greenwood knew it was going to have to go back to the drawing board.

Mohammed had accounted for around 80 percent of the Blue Jays' scoring and rebounding. As one of the great players to ever come through the area, the ball was rightfully in his hands when he lifted the program to a state title in his first year in Springfield.

Through two games at the Blue and Gold, the Blue Jays have shown off their new style of play that gets everyone involved. And it's working.

Greenwood upset Strafford in a 56-52 quarterfinal victory. The Blue Jays needed clutch play late to pull off the victory.

Sophomore Tanner Jones has emerged as one of the area's best players and he scored 12 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter — which included a pair of three-point plays with the second coming with 2:52 to take the lead.

Greenwood never gave the lead back as it pulled off the win when it trailed by as many as five in the final minutes.

The whole team was involved with freshman Collin Clark also proving to be a standout with four 3-pointers. Nic Burri also had his moments while being a key hustle player throughout the game.

Greenwood is "back" although it never left. The Blue Jays will be a top-tier team for the next few years.

Ozark will be solid once it hits its free throws

Ozark head coach Mark Schweitzer said he feels like his team would have three wins against the four state-ranked programs its faced this season if it just hit its free throws.

He might have a point after the Tigers required a tip-in at the buzzer to beat Logan-Rogersville 46-44 on Tuesday night.

Ozark missed 12 free throw during a game that went down to the wire. Seven of them were missed in the fourth quarter alone.

Still, the Tigers are capable of pulling off a Blue and Gold title with its suffocating defense and ball pressure. The level of effort the Tigers give Schweitzer on a nightly basis can only be matched by maybe Hartville.

Ozark is solid across the board. Working on free throws is a must and it needs to happen before its semifinal matchup.

Ahlante Askew proved he can carry Republic

Republic came into the season with some questions. Ahlante Askew has given it answers.

Askew has proven he is capable of carrying Republic when it needs him the most during a 52-39 victory over Ava that might have been closer than the score suggested.

Askew scored 19 points for the Tigers in the final three quarters. He was a consistent threat from beyond the arc while knocking down three 3-pointers.

Ava made some pushes throughout the game but Askew kept having answers to keep the Tiger out in front for an upset victory.

The junior guard is going to need to be in control when Republic goes up against Ozark in the semifinals. Ozark will try to overwhelm RepMo and Askew is going to need to be that calming presence throughout.

If he can pull it off, Republic has a legitimate shot at winning this whole tournament.

Quarterfinal results

Blue Division winner's

No. 1 Nixa 85, No. 8 Fair Grove 43

No. 4 Catholic 58, Marshfield 47

No. 2 Kickapoo 73, No. 7 Branson 47

No. 6 Hartville 47, No. 3 Willard 41

Gold Division winner's

No. 1 Bolivar 54, Central 51

No. 5 Greenwood 56, No. 4 Strafford 52

No. 2 Ozark 46, No. 7 Logan-Rogersville 44

No. 6 Republic 52, No. 3 Ava 39

Blue Division consolation

Ash Grove 53, Mount Vernon 50

No. 5 Skyline 76, Clever 54

Mountain Grove 70, Houston 25

West Plains 64, Reeds Spring 28

Gold Division consolation

Aurora 75, Willow Springs 61

Spokane 64, Camdenton 49

Crane 53, Houston 38

Stockton 55, Buffalo 39

Wednesday schedule

Blue Division winner's (JQH)

4 p.m. — No. 1 Nixa vs. No. 4 Catholic

5:30 p.m. — No. 2 Kickapoo vs. No. 6 Hartville

Gold Division winner's (JQH)

7 p.m. — No. 1 Bolivar vs. No. 5 Greenwood

8:30 p.m. — No. 2 Ozark vs. No. 4 Republic

Blue Division fifth-place (Hammons)

12:30 p.m. — No. 8 Fair Grove vs. Marshfield

2 p.m. — No. 3 Willard vs. No. 7 Branson

Gold Division fifth-place (Hammons)

7 p.m. — No. 4 Strafford vs. Central

8:30 p.m. — No. 3 Ava vs. No. 7 Logan-Rogersville

Blue consolation (Hammons)

9:30 a.m. — No. 5 Skyline vs. Ash Grove

11 a.m. — Mountain Grove vs. West Plains

Gold consolation (Hammons)

4 p.m. — Aurora vs. Spokane

5:30 p.m. — Crane vs. Stockton

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

