The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 74.36 levels and traded in the range of 74.11-74.39 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed at 74.33 levels. The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate at 74.3025. The USDINR pair continued to slip today tracking a sharp rise in domestic equity indices as investors worldwide expected limited impact of the Omicron variant on the economy despite an increasing number of cases across the world.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO