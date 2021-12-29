ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China regulatory headwinds weigh on the market sentiment

By TradeTheNews.com Staff
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsia Market Update: China regulatory headwinds weigh on the market sentiment, while Australia returns in the green, no word on Evergrande bond payment due, attention to turn to China official PMI on Friday. General trend. - Markets traded lower as China continues to layout new regulatory moves, today issued...

www.fxstreet.com

US News and World Report

China Dec Factory Activity Edges up Ahead of Economic Headwinds

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity unexpectedly accelerated in December, but only by a slim margin, an official survey on Friday showed, with analysts foreseeing more economic headwinds in the near term and policymakers being pressured to offer support measures. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.3...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China’s December manufacturing activity up despite COVID-19 outbreak

As we head into the last trading session of 2021, risk sentiment is continuing to hold up, pretty much like it has for the most part of the year. US weekly jobless claims came in lower than expected, suggesting continuing strength in the US labor market. China's December manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs came in better than expected. US yields have come off 3-4bps across the curve with a yield of 10y now at 1.51%. Real rates have become more negative. 10y real rate is now -1.1%. The dollar has weakened against most currencies except the Yen, which is the worst-performing G10 currency this year. Euro continues to trade the 1.1260-1.1360 range. The pound has reclaimed the 1.35 mark and is consolidating above that level.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

Nasdaq leads the push as markets head higher

Markets continue to grind higher, with the jobless claims and Chicago PMI surveys both improving to lift sentiment. Chicago PMI on the rise, lifting sentiment around December trade. US markets are leading the way higher this afternoon, with the Nasdaq coming back into favour despite recent fears around rising treasury...
STOCKS
investing.com

Didi revenue falls as China's regulatory crackdown hits business

(Reuters) -China's ride-hailing firm Didi Global on Wednesday reported a 1.7% decline in third-quarter revenue, as its domestic business took a hit from a regulatory crackdown. Daniel Zhang, the chief executive officer of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Group Holding, who had served as a director on Didi's board since...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY hovers around 115.00 amid firmer yields, coronavirus concerns

USD/JPY struggles to keep the previous day’s upside momentum around five-week high. US Treasury yields rally on disappointing seven-year auction, hopes of Fed rate hike. Omicron fears escalate but policymakers may not disturb year-end celebrations. US Jobless Claims, Chicago PMI to decorate calendar, risk catalysts are the key. USD/JPY...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Evergrande fails to lift sentiment amid year-end holiday mood

Asian equities trade mixed as off in Australia and light calendar elsewhere restrict market moves. Japanese data favors Nikkei 225, Evergrande jumps over 8.0% on hopes of recovery. Omicron fears ebb, stimulus hopes stay on the table but holiday mood restricts momentum. Markets in the Asia-Pacific region fail to track...
STOCKS
investing.com

Omicron Concerns Drive Market Sentiment As 2021 Bids Goodbye

It’s the last week of the year, with the calendar including very few worth mentioning economic data and several nations under our radar being on Holiday Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, as Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day fell and would fall during weekends. Therefore, with news surrounding...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

China to roll out policies to help exporters amid economic headwinds

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will roll out more policies to help exporters and importers as foreign trade faces growing uncertainties, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday, citing a meeting of the state council, or cabinet, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. China’s surprisingly resilient trade performance this year has provided...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD powers through 0.72 as markets look beyond near-term headwinds

The Australian dollar advanced back above 0.72 US cents as the shift in risk appetite that started Tuesday continued through trade on Wednesday. Anecdotal evidence that suggests the Omicron strain won’t have the same devastating effects as the Delta variant has buoyed market hopes for a shallower and shorter contraction in economic activity. Investors continue to play the long game anticipating a swift and extended recovery through 2022. Having moved off haven plays to chase risk assets; markets drove the AUD through resistance at 0.7170/80 and toward intraday highs at 0.7220. With liquidity fading into Christmas and volumes expected to be thin through the coming weeks, volatility across currency markets should subside. We expect the AUD will continue to bounce between 0.70 and 0.7250 with an extension in risk demand possibly prompting a drive toward 0.73. However, until we have hard scientific data surrounding the strength and severity of the Omicron variant, markets are likely to be wary of extending ranges. With hospitalization rates at their highest 3-4 weeks after infection, we expect to have real evidence from the UK, Europe and for our purposes NSW come early to mid-January.
CURRENCIES
pymnts.com

Open Banking Series: Market-Driven vs. Regulatory-Driven

Today, in TechREG, we start a series of articles about open banking and its regulatory challenges and opportunities. In this article, we explain the two main policy approaches to open banking, and we include a prediction of which one is likely to have more followers in the future. Our next articles will cover specific countries and their open banking solutions.
ECONOMY
jack1065.com

China expected to extend regulatory crackdowns into 2022

HONG KONG (Reuters) – After China’s year of unprecedented crackdowns, roiling markets and halting deals, bankers and lawyers expect tighter scrutiny to continue in 2022 but say clearer rules will give investors some certainty about the regulatory environment. Over the past year, Beijing has clamped down on antitrust...
CHINA
Reuters

Analysis: China shines regulatory spotlight on livestream retail boom

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China's 'common prosperity' crackdown has turned a harsh spotlight on the country's massive livestream e-commerce business - underlining the fragility of a surging sales channel that some of the world's biggest brands have come to rely on. More than 100 million followers of Viya, dubbed...
RETAIL
Street.Com

Is the Bearish Sentiment About China's Financial Sector Overblown?

There has been a lot of hand-wringing going on about the financial sector of China's economy. You can search the phrase "Chinese financial crisis" and you will get back about 1,370,000,000 results in less than a second. Evergrande (EGRNF) has been the poster child for this concern. Let's check out the charts of the Global X MSCI China Financials ETF (CHIX) .
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

Fed, Omicron weigh on Asia markets

As outlined above, a combination of increasing omicron nerves, particularly in the UK and Europe, and the failure of President Biden’s spending plan to pass muster with Senator Manchin has seen Asian equities head directly south in sympathy with Wall Street’s Friday finish. The China LPR cut rally lasted just minutes in mainland China, highlighting the path of least resistance in Asia today.
MARKETS

