New CDC guidance for COVID isolation, quarantine times raises questions

Earlier this week, the CDC recommended new quarantine guidelines for those who test positive for asymptomatic COVID or those who are exposed to someone with COVID. This new guidance came as the Omicron variant spreads quickly through communities, leaving some scratching their heads. The director of the CDC sat down for an interview with NPR to explain these new guidelines, and we learned that we might not even have a complete picture of how quickly Omicron is spreading because of a lack of testing.

