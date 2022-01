There’s a lot more we don’t know about the new omicron variant of COVID-19 than what we do know. Dr. Suzanne Judd, a professor and epidemiologist at the UAB School of Public Health, told reporters in a Tuesday morning online conference that the variant first discovered in South Africa is spreading rapidly in that region, but there are many unanswered questions about how severe the symptoms might be for those infected.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 24 DAYS AGO