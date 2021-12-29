ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rodgers says league has 'two-class' system based on COVID vaccine status

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwZis_0dY0m8PO00

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) has created a "two-class system" to differentiate the way it treats vaccinated and unvaccinated players, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Tuesday.

Rodgers, who has not been vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 in November and received widespread criticism for telling reporters in August that he was "immunized" when he was asked if he had been vaccinated.

The 38-year-old questioned why unvaccinated players were held to different standards in an appearance on YouTube show "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.

"What I don't understand, it makes no sense to me to continue to spread this narrative that non-vaccinated players are more dangerous or these superspreaders," Rodgers said. "I don't understand why there is still this two-class system that exists in our league.

"There's not many unvaccinated guys left in the league but it's obviously not a pandemic of the unvaccinated. It doesn't make sense to me we're still punishing non-vaccinated players."

The NFL has said its COVID-19 vaccination rate stood at 94.6% among players and nearly 100% among personnel, while 30 of the league's 32 clubs have an overall vaccination rate of 95% or higher.

The league does not require players to get vaccinated but has repeatedly urged them to do so. Earlier this month it said in a memo to teams that unvaccinated players were more likely to miss time that vaccinated players.

"Our own data has shown that unvaccinated players have contracted the virus and lost time as close contacts at a much greater rate than vaccinated players," it said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people get a COVID-19 vaccine as it is "highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and death".

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says he won't take long after season to decide future

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers is willing to make one promise when it comes to his future: The Packers quarterback won't take too long after this season to decide it. Rodgers, 38, offered a glimpse Wednesday into what his thought process will be when deciding what he wants to do next season. And he left all possibilities -- from returning to the Packers to playing for another team to retirement -- on the table.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears soon may no longer be owned by Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Names Best Player He’s Ever Played With

Aaron Rodgers has played with many great players over his 17-year career with the Green Bay Packers. But according to the superstar quarterback himself, one of these players stands a cut above the rest. Earlier this week, Rodgers called wide receiver Davante Adams the best player he’s ever taken the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers looks completely unrecognizable in Steelers photoshop

A photoshop edit of Aaron Rodgers wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform will catch Green Bay Packers fans off guard. The Week 17 edition of Monday Night Football could be an emotional one for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the team’s home game against the Cleveland Browns is likely the last time he plays at Heinz Field. If the team does move on from Big Ben, the Steelers will receive a ton of attention in regards to finding his replacement.
NFL
The Spun

1 Ex-Packers Star Has No Relationship With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Greg Jennings had a strong connection on the football field. However, that connection quickly fell apart once Jennings left the Green Bay Packers. In a recent interview with the Pioneer Press, Jennings had an update on his friendship with Rodgers. It turns out his relationship with Rodgers is “non-existent.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Pat Mcafee#American Football#Covid
hypebeast.com

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Is Considering Retiring After 2021

Talk of Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers retiring has been ongoing throughout the season. While the question of where he will go has been a common topic, Rodgers has been exceptionally vague. In a recent interview reported by the NFL, Rodgers was asked if he has decided against retiring...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Davante Adams offers hint about his future plans

Davante Adams will be a free agent after the season, and he may be tipping his hand about what the future holds for him. The Green Bay Packers receiver spoke with reporters Wednesday and was asked if his future with the team will be connected to that of Aaron Rodgers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for December

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for December. Rodgers and the Packers won all three games during the month, beating the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. The three-time MVP and 2021 MVP favorite completed 74.5 percent of his passes, averaged 7.96 yards per attempt, threw 10 touchdown passes without an interception and had an NFL-high passer rating of 130.0.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy