Connor Bedard won’t have a chance at gold, but there is a silver lining for the Regina Pats . This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Now that the remainder of the 2022 world junior hockey championship has been cancelled due to the surging Omicron variant of COVID-19 , Bedard — who had a four-goal game for Canada during Tuesday’s 11-2 victory over Austria in Edmonton — is likely to return to the WHL team in time for Friday’s game against the host Swift Current Broncos.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO