When an NBA player returns from a major injury, he often does so incrementally. That player, no matter his pre-injury status, often comes off the bench and plays short minutes at first to help get re-acclimated to the speed and physicality of the game. This step in rehab would theoretically be even more important to someone returning from multiple major injuries, as Klay Thompson is trying to do following a torn ACL and torn Achilles over the past two years.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO