Flames' Byron Froese: Dropped to taxi squad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned right wing Riley Barber to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad. Barber joined the Red Wings for the first time in his career on Dec. 18 and made his NHL season debut later that day, registering two shots and a plus-one rating. A former sixth-round draft choice of the Washington Capitals, the forward has skated in 13 NHL games, with nine of them coming with Montreal during the 2019-20 campaign. Barber is yet to register his first point in the NHL and has two penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. With the Griffins this season, the seven-year-pro is tied for fourth on the roster with 16 points (7-9—16) in 21 games while his four power play goals are tied for sixth in the AHL. Barber rattled off a six-game point streak (4-5—9) from Oct. 30-Nov. 13 and is currently in the midst of a three-game stretch (2-1—3) from Dec. 6-11.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO