ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Byron Froese: Dropped to taxi squad

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Froese was reassigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, Pat Steinberg...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Reveals Plans For Linus Ullmark, Jeremy Swayman

The Boston Bruins are slated to get back to game action for the first time since Dec. 15 on Jan. 1 when they welcome the Buffalo Sabres to TD Garden. With it being so long since their last game, it’s fair to wonder how head coach Bruce Cassidy will handle the goalie tandem of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. Boston plays back-to-back games this weekend, and Cassidy knows there will be no shortage of work.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Froese
Riverside Press Enterprise

Kings end Canucks’ 7-game win streak in shootout

LOS ANGELES — The Kings reestablished their identity on Thursday night, outlasting the red-hot Vancouver Canucks for a 2-1 victory in a shootout at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings showed no signs of the sluggishness they displayed in a 6-3 loss to Vegas on Tuesday, playing an effortful game that saw energy generated throughout their lineup as they earned a point for the sixth time in eight games.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxi#Sportsnet
WGR550

Vinnie Hinostroza with Sabres testing Thursday morning

Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza was with the team in New York on Thursday and did test with the team. It’s not known if he accompanied the team to Boston, where they’ll play New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. EST. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
Riverside Press Enterprise

Kings host the Flyers, another hot team, to start 2022

The Kings aced their final test of 2021 and will now confront a fellow Expansion Six franchise, the Philadelphia Flyers, as their first opponent of the New Year on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena. On Thursday, the Kings dictated tempo and style against the Vancouver Canucks to halt their divisional rival’s...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL
Yardbarker

Three takeaways from LA Kings’ 2-1 shootout win over Vancouver Canucks

LAK: Lemieux (6), Assists: Wolanin (1) VAN: Horvat (11), Assists: Miller (24), Petterson (11) LA took over this game in the second period, outshooting Vancouver 17-3. They only got one goal, though, despite several quality opportunities. Carl Grundström hit a crossbar, Jaroslav Halák made some big saves, and early in the third period, Brendan Lemieux was stopped on a penalty shot.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Back on taxi squad

Thompson was reassigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Thompson could be back on the big club's roster Friday versus the Ducks if Robin Lehner (lower body) remains sidelined. The 24-year-old Thompson will likely serve as the No. 3 goalie in the organization once Lehner is healthy.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

How the Oilers Can Best Utilize Their Taxi Squad

In an attempt to prevent more postponements of games and progress the season forward, the NHL announced before hockey returned from the pause that they were bringing back the taxi squad for every team. The taxi squad can consist of up to six players, allowing a team to have enough...
NHL
griffinshockey.com

Riley Barber Returns from Taxi Squad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned right wing Riley Barber to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad. Barber joined the Red Wings for the first time in his career on Dec. 18 and made his NHL season debut later that day, registering two shots and a plus-one rating. A former sixth-round draft choice of the Washington Capitals, the forward has skated in 13 NHL games, with nine of them coming with Montreal during the 2019-20 campaign. Barber is yet to register his first point in the NHL and has two penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. With the Griffins this season, the seven-year-pro is tied for fourth on the roster with 16 points (7-9—16) in 21 games while his four power play goals are tied for sixth in the AHL. Barber rattled off a six-game point streak (4-5—9) from Oct. 30-Nov. 13 and is currently in the midst of a three-game stretch (2-1—3) from Dec. 6-11.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Calle Rosen: Bumps up to taxi squad

Rosen was called up to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Rosen will be with the Blues as an extra body should they end up short on defense. The 27-year-old has two assists in five NHL appearances this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Reverts to taxi squad

Leschyshyn was sent back to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Leschyshyn will remain around the big club should they need another forward for Friday's game versus the Ducks. The 22-year-old has a goal and three helpers in 19 NHL appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Connor Dewar: On taxi squad

Dewar was promoted to the Wild's taxi squad Thursday. Dewar is pointless in four appearances for Minnesota this season in which he recorded four shots, six hits and six PIM while averaging 9:22 of ice time. Whether the 22-year-old center is added to the active roster for Saturday's Winter Classic against St. Louis will likely depend on the health of Jordan Greenway (lower body).
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy