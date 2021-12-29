ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out about having alopecia: ‘I’m going to make me a little crown’

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Jada Pinkett Smith has once again spoken out about her struggle with alopecia .

In a new Instagram video posted on Tuesday (28 December), the 50-year-old actor is seen running her hand around her scalp pointing out a line that developed due to the disorder.

“Now at this point, I can only laugh,” the actor said at the start of the video.

“Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that,” she said. “So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide.”

“So I thought I’d just share it so y’all are not asking any questions,” Pinkett Smith added.

On a positive note, The Matrix Resurrections actor revealed that she might accessorise that part of her head using rhinestones.

“But you know mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there. I’m going to make me a little crown,” she said. “That’s what mama’s going to do.”

In the caption of the post, Pinkett Smith wrote: “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends… period!”

Theactor first announced she had alopecia back in 2018.

Speaking to her mother Adrienne and daughter Willow during an episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk , the actor recalled losing “handfuls of hair” in the shower one day.

“I’ve been getting lots of questions about why I’ve been wearing this turban,” she said.

“Well, I’ve been having issues with hair loss.

“And I’ll tell you it was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair, just in my hands, and I was like ‘Oh my God am I going bald?’

“It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear.”

Earlier this year, Pinkett Smith also shaved her head following an inspirational talk with her daughter as “it was time to let go”.

Health

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals New 'Sudden' Hair Loss From Alopecia on Instagram

Hair loss dampen her positive demeanor. In a new Instagram video, the 50-year-old actress revealed a "sudden" new symptom of the condition while embracing the condition. In the clip, the Red Table Talk host shows off her shaved head, which includes a new bald patch in the form of a line across the top of her head. "Mama's gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something," Pinkett Smith captioned the video. "Me and this alopecia are going to be friends…period!"
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

How Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Stepped In Amid Concerns About Son Jaden's Unhealthy Weight

Jaden Smith showed up at Red Table Talk on Wednesday to talk about an issue that doesn’t always get discussed when it comes to men’s health — eating issues. The topic came up during a conversation about gut health, but the 23-year-old actor was open about what he thought his body looked like, which was much different from what his family saw. “When I was at Coachella, where I just was like, bones,” he explained as the video showed clips of him looking much thinner. “I thought I was so tight. I was like, ‘This. I’m swagging on this. Like, I need to take...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

