Rugby

Quiz: Name Wales women's 2021 point scorers

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWales failed to score a single point in their opening two 2021 Women's Six Nations games...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Long Covid: 'I have to choose between walking and talking'

More than a million people in the UK are suffering from long Covid, with fears the number could rise due to the Omicron variant. Many patients say they only had a mild initial infection but it went on to ruin their health, social lives and finances. Jasmine Hayer, 32, was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Olympics set off in new direction after surprise success Tokyo 2020

The build-up to Tokyo 2020 was overshadowed by whether it should go ahead at all, but such was its success that the Games may have changed the Olympics as we know it.It all played out 12 months late, without fans and against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. Only weeks before the opening ceremony there was still doubt over whether the Games would be on, be postponed or be cancelled altogether. The run-up was also steeped in controversy and scandal with a series of embarrassing resignations among organisers.The ceremony itself was snubbed by most global politicians and, down the street...
SPORTS
BBC

Fear and loathing in South Africa where foreigners live in danger

Many Africans escaping violence and poverty come to South Africa in search of a better life. But they often find themselves in danger in their new home, accused of taking jobs away from South Africans. Photographer Shiraaz Mohamed caught up with some who live in Johannesburg's Alexandra township and Hillbrow,...
WORLD
The Independent

Main sporting talking points as we head into 2022

A bumper sporting year lies ahead in 2022 with the World Cup in Qatar one of several blue riband events on the sporting calendar.The Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Commonwealth Games and Uefa’s Women’s European Championship will also be held this year and all eyes will be on Emma Raducanu and Sir Lewis Hamilton.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points ahead of a huge 12 months of sport.Qatar 2022England could not have gone closer to ending their 55-year wait to win a major trophy at last summer’s Euro 2020 when they lost on penalties to...
UEFA
#Wales
BBC

April Ashley: Model, actress and trans trailblazer dies aged 86

Actress, model and activist April Ashley has been hailed as a "trans trailblazer" following her death at the age of 86. Ashley became only the second Briton to undergo male-to-female gender reassignment surgery, in 1960. She was later photographed for British Vogue and appeared opposite Joan Collins in the film...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Covid continues to loom over Ashes as Australia’s Travis Head tests positive

Covid-19 continued to cast a long shadow over the Ashes, with a positive test for Australia batter Travis Head the latest issue to raise question marks over the last two Test matches.Head’s result came back after the latest round of PCR testing, forcing him into a mandatory seven-day isolation in Melbourne while the rest of the squad move on to Sydney for the fourth Test.That represents a further escalation following an outbreak in the England camp, which has so far seen seven cases comprising three members of support staff and four of the travelling family group.Head coach Chris Silverwood is...
WORLD
The Independent

English football’s civil war will continue in a 2022 full of rancour and mistrust

It has been a fractious year for football. The failed attempt to create a European Super League exposed the fault lines that run throughout the game. The divide between the various factions is likely to get wider in the coming 12 months.Money is at the heart of the problem but it is not as simple as rich vs poor, haves vs have-nots. There are shifting alliances everywhere, betrayal and backstabbing abound. There is more intrigue in the domestic game than in a John Le Carre novel.The Tracey Crouch fan-led review of governance suggested that the answer to this is an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Quiz: Name Ireland’s starting XV from their first-ever win against the All Blacks

Irish rugby fans will never forget the famous day in Chicago, when Ireland finally beat the All Blacks, 111 years after the first time the two sides played each other. In the 28 matches that took place before that game in Chicago, New Zealand had won 27, while Ireland had managed a draw against the All Blacks back in 1973.
RUGBY
BBC

Spine op woman devastated to need fifth life-saving operation

A disabled woman who has undergone four operations to stop her joints dislocating has been told she needs more surgery to save her life. Melanie Hartshorn, from Northumberland and who has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, had her fourth operation in Spain earlier this year after £160,000 was raised. However, she has...
WORLD
The Independent

James Anderson sounds alarm bells over England’s relationship with Test cricket

James Anderson has sounded alarm bells over England’s relationship with Test cricket suggesting the white-ball game has become too dominant.Only one person in history has played more than Anderson’s 168 Tests, Indian great Sachin Tendulkar and he has almost 20 years of experience in the international arena to inform his opinion.So when he speaks on the subject, it is a good idea to listen. The 39-year-old has been stung by England’s Ashes capitulation, with the urn surrendered after just 12 days of action and three resounding defeats, and he is clear that the players themselves must shoulder the...
SPORTS
BBC

Quiz: Name Glamorgan's One Day-Cup winning XI

Glamorgan beat Durham by 58 runs at Trent Bridge to win cricket's One-Day Cup final in August 2021. Although the county already had three one-day league titles, it was a first knockout trophy triumph for the Welsh side in 58 years of trying. Can you remember the 11 players who...
SPORTS
The Independent

Dan Biggar: No fans at Wales’ Six Nations games would be ‘huge step backwards’

Dan Biggar is concerned by the negative impact playing behind closed doors could have on the success of Wales’ Six Nations title defence.The champions’ first home game takes place against Scotland on February 12 but, under Covid restrictions imposed by the Welsh Government, only 50 spectators are permitted to view outdoor events.The guidelines are reviewed weekly and First Minister Mark Drakeford has refused to give assurances that fans will be allowed to return in time for the Six Nations as case numbers for the Omicron variant continue to surge.Wales are also scheduled to host France and Italy at the Principality...
RUGBY
The Independent

A Blackburn landmark celebrated – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 30.FootballA former 20-goal Blackburn striker applauded the newest member of the club.Keep up your great work @benbreo 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/4THQRnkwhx— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 30, 2021Thanks @alanshearer 👍🏻😁 https://t.co/asr1Oettug— Ben Brereton (@benbreo) December 30, 2021The World Cup account remembered one of the competition’s great goalkeepers.⭐️ Remembering the great Gordon Banks, who was born 84 years ago today 🧤@England | #WorldCup | #TBT pic.twitter.com/KT2ZjPmCkD— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 30, 2021Son...
NFL
The Independent

Ross Taylor to call time on glittering New Zealand career

Ross Taylor, New Zealand’s all-time leading run-scorer in Tests and one-day internationals, has announced he will bring the curtain down on his international career at the end of his country’s home summer.Taylor was first selected for the Black Caps in March 2006 and has gone on to amass 7,584 runs at an average of 44.87 in 110 Tests and a further 8,581 at 48.2 in 233 ODIs, while he has also featured in 102 Twenty20s.He fittingly struck the winning runs as New Zealand defeated India to be crowned World Test champions earlier this year and was also part of the...
WORLD
The Independent

England turn to Adam Hollioake with coaching ranks depleted ahead of fourth Ashes Test

England have drafted in former one-day captain Adam Hollioake to bolster their depleted coaching ranks ahead of the fourth Test in Sydney.Four key members of the backroom team have been left behind in Melbourne as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in camp. Head coach Chris Silverwood is isolating with his family while spin coach Jeetan Patel fast bowling mentor Jon Lewis and strength and conditioning lead Darren Veness all tested positive.That has led to an SOS for Hollioake, the former Surrey all-rounder who was renowned as an innovative thinker in his playing days and captained the ODI side...
SPORTS
The Independent

Australia hopeful of no further disruptions after squad’s negative Covid-19 tests

Australia are hopeful of no further disruptions ahead of the fourth Ashes Test after their squad returned a full round of negative Covid-19 tests.Doubts had descended on the New Year fixture in Sydney when batter Travis Head was found to be carrying the virus prior to the team’s departure from Melbourne on Friday.He was the first player from either side to test positive in what has become a daily screening schedule, but seven members of England’s wider touring party, as well as match referee David Boon, had contracted the virus in recent days.Australia's players and support staff got the all-clear...
WORLD
The Independent

Ashes are a wake-up call for England’s batters, says Graham Thorpe

Graham Thorpe believes England’s under-performing batters have been handed “a wake-up call” by their Ashes travails and has already begun the work of rebuilding their techniques.With head coach Chris Silverwood in isolation due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the touring camp, Thorpe will step up from his assistant role to take charge of the New Year Test in Sydney.At 3-0 down, the series and the urn are long gone but there are no hiding places for a batting unit that has been ruthlessly exposed by Australia’s high-class pace attack.No England player has made a century in the series, with captain...
SPORTS

