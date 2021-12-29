DA: Bait trailer leads agents to cash and meth stash

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Merced County operation using a so-called bait trailer led investigators with Merced County’s District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office to a large quantity of methamphetamine and cash, according to the DA’s office.

Investigators say the bait trailer was left on private farm property in July and was equipped with several monitoring devices. The trailer was stolen and tracked to an address on Highway 140 in Merced County. Both the agents with the DA’s office and deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and recovered the trailer.

In a statement, the DA’s office revealed that video evidence connected 44-year-old Arturo Guzman Sr. and 46-year-old Justin William Slate to the stolen trailer. The cash and methamphetamine were also discovered following further search warrants.

The DA’s office says Slate was taken into custody and was convicted for felony possession of a stolen trailer; Guzman was not apprehended and a warrant remains for his arrest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.