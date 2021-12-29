ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Neoen says Australian wind farm hits full tilt, two years behind plan

By Sonali Paul
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Neoen SA (NEOEN.PA) said its Bulgana wind farm and battery project in Australia has finally been fully switched on two years behind schedule, after overcoming problems hooking up to a grid with limited capacity for an influx of renewable energy.

The A$350 million ($253 million) project comprises a 204 megawatt wind farm in the village of Bulgana in Victoria, which first started operating at limited capacity in 2020, and a connected 20 MW battery, which was switched on in July.

When construction began in 2018, the target date for completing the project was August 2019.

"Connecting our Bulgana Power Hub to the grid was a long and challenging process, but we are proud of having overcome it thanks to the team's dedication," Neoen Australia's Managing director Louis de Sambucy said in a statement.

The project is being supported by a 15-year agreement with the Victoria state government to help the state reach a legislated target to get 50% of its power from renewables by 2030 - up from 32% in 2021.

Part of the government's support included paying for 10% of the power from the project to supply a vegetable producer, Nectar Farms, which was going to build a 30-hectare glasshouse operation near the wind farm.

However Nectar Farms went into liquidation in April following delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. So now all of the power from the Bulgana project will go into the National Electricity Market.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGREN.MC) designed and built the Bulgana project and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) supplied the big battery.

($1 = 1.3833 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants

BERLIN, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Germany has pulled the plug on three of its last six nuclear power stations as it moves towards completing its withdrawal from nuclear power as it turns its focus to renewables. The government decided to speed up the phasing out of nuclear power following Japan's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Wind Farms#Australian#Mw#Neoen Australia#Nectar Farms#Tesla Inc
Reuters

Australian shares wind down for Christmas on a positive note

* Mining stocks close higher for fifth week (Updates to close) Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher in a holiday-shortened trade on Friday, as fears about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus receded, with wealth manager AMP Ltd rallying after divesting its infrastructure debt platform. The S&P/ASX 200...
ECONOMY
NBC Los Angeles

Huge Floating Wind Farms Are Being Planned Off the Coast of Australia

At this moment in time, Australia has no offshore wind farms. Floating offshore wind turbines are different to bottom-fixed offshore wind turbines that are rooted to the seabed. One advantage of floating turbines is that they can be installed in deeper waters compared to bottom-fixed ones. The Global Wind Energy...
INDUSTRY
wwnytv.com

Martinsburg wind farm goes online

MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A nearly 80-megawatt wind farm in Lewis County is up and running. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the Roaring Brook Wind Farm in the town of Martinsburg went online in October. The 20 wind turbines generate a combined 79.7 megawatts and will produce more than...
MARTINSBURG, NY
BBC

Awel y Môr offshore wind farm plans scaled back

Plans for a large offshore wind farm off the north Wales coast have been scaled back following local concerns. The proposed Awel y Môr wind farm has now been significantly reduced from 91 turbines to between 35 and 50. The move comes as a public consultation raised concerns about...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
Australia
eia.gov

In 2020, the United States produced the least CO2 emissions from energy in nearly 40 years

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review. Note: Click for full U.S. CO2 emissions chart. In 2020, as the country responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, CO2 emissions from energy consumption in the United States fell to the lowest level since 1983. The 4.6 billion metric tons (Bmt) of CO2 emitted in 2020 was an 11% decrease from 2019, the largest annual decrease on record, according to our Monthly Energy Review. Our new U.S. CO2 emissions from energy consumption by source and sector chart illustrates CO2 emissions by energy source and sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes shows weekly active rig count for the U.S. unchanged, but oil rigs up 213 for the year

Baker Hughes data on Friday afternoon showed the U.S. weekly active oil-rig count standing pat at 586. Oil rigs were steady at 480 and those rigs drilling for natural gas held at 106, according to the companies data. For the year, rigs are up 235, with those drilling for oil increasing by 213 and gas rigs up by 23. West Texas Intermediate oil for February delivery held lower, down $1.58, or 2.1%, to trade at $75.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Crude values broadly are climbing, with WTI up 2.2%, rising by about 14% for the month and 56% in 2021, FactSet data show. Fading concerns about the demand impact from the omicron variant has supported recent gains, strategists said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Xcel Energy's stock leads utilities sector in losses as about 15,000 Colorado customers remain without power

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. slumped 1.4% in midday trading Friday, and was the biggest decliner among the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF's components. The company said it has restored service for about 80% of its customers that lost power as a result of the "extremely high winds and wildfires" in Colorado. The company said about 15,000 customers remain without power, which suggests about 75,000 customers had lost power. The company said it currently has about 350 employees and contractors working to restore power. Xcel's stock has now gained 0.9% this year, while the S&P's utilities sector ETF has gained 13.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 27.1%.
COLORADO STATE
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Turkey jacks up electricity, gas prices for New Year

ISTANBUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Turkey sharply raised electricity prices by 50-100% for households and companies on Saturday, and again increased monthly natural gas bills, adding to strains in an economy facing soaring overall inflation. The Energy Market Regulatory Authority said electricity prices were raised around 50% for lower-demand households...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

S.Korea's 2021 crude oil imports fell 2.3% - preliminary data

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports fell 2.3% to 958.0 million barrels in 2021, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Saturday. Data also showed December crude oil imports edged up 0.3% to 84.7 million barrels from a year earlier. Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): Dec 2021 Nov 2021* Dec 2020* 2021 2020* Crude Oil 84.7 80.4 84.4 958.0 980.3 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. (Reporting by Joori Roh: Editing by Neil Fullick)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Bulgaria hikes natural gas price by 30.4%

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s energy regulator said on Saturday it has approved a 30.4% increase of the wholesale natural gas price for this month, following a request by Bulgargaz, the Balkan country’s main gas provider and public supplier. Natural gas prices have soared in Europe in the past...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Energy costs soar in 2021, fuelled by political unrest

Energy prices soared in 2021 -- with gas, oil, coal, electricity and carbon all shooting higher in large part owing to a resurgence of geopolitical tensions between producers and consumers. The "steep rise in prices was probably the most dramatic development on the commodities markets in 2021", noted Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht. The most spectacular surge was that of Europe's reference gas price, Dutch TTF, which hit 187.78 euros per megawatt hour in December -- 10 times higher compared with the start of the year. The spike has been fuelled by geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia, which supplies one third of Europe's gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Hampshire Gazette

EarthTalk: Wind farms and wildlife

Dear EarthTalk: Has anyone figured out how to build wind farms that don’t negatively impact birds, bats and other wildlife? Does building them off-shore help? — Mary B, Hyannis, MA. As the U.S. tackles the issues of climate change, the Biden administration is investing in wind power as...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy