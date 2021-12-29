German stocks - Factors to watch on December 29
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
CORONAVIRUS
Germany reported 40,043 new infections and 414 more deaths.
DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)
Daimler appointed Andreas Friedrich as the chief executive of its battery projects, Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
!RIC {.DJI} is invalid S&P 500(.SPX) -0.1%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -0.6% at close.
Nikkei (.N225) -0.8%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) -0.9%.
Time: 5:40 GMT
ECONOMY
No major German economic data scheduled.
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms
