German stocks - Factors to watch on December 29

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 40,043 new infections and 414 more deaths.

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)

Daimler appointed Andreas Friedrich as the chief executive of its battery projects, Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

!RIC {.DJI} is invalid S&P 500(.SPX) -0.1%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -0.6% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) -0.8%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) -0.9%.

Time: 5:40 GMT

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.