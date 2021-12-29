Johnson leads Saint Mary's past Yale 87-60

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Today’s College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl matches defending national champion Alabama against Cincinnati. The Bearcats are the first non-Power Five team to make the playoff. Alabama is in its seventh semifinal in the eight seasons of the four-team CFP. The Crimson Tide has won its last five semifinal games, with three national titles in that span. The American Athletic Conference champion Bearcats are the nation’s only undefeated team at 13-0. There will also be a matchup of All-Americans, with Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner facing Alabama receiver Jameson Williams.

