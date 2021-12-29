ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I didn’t sign up for this’: DoorDash employee complains engineers have to deliver food

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – DoorDash recently announced it would be reinstating a company program that tells employees – including engineers, managers and top executives – to make one food delivery (or “dash”) a month. It turns out, not everyone was interested in performing the company’s eponymous task.

One employee voiced their concerns on the platform Blind, an app that lets people speak to others in their industry anonymously, reports MarketWatch. The post, titled “DoorDash making engineers deliver food,” complained about the policy.

“I didn’t sign up for this, there was nothing in the offer letter/job description about this,” the post reportedly read. The post sparked a long thread of more than 1,500 comments with mixed reactions.

‘The internet’s on fire’ as techs race to fix software flaw

Blind requires people to use a work email to sign up, and confirmed to MarketWatch the author of the post was a DoorDash employee.

“This isn’t new, we’ve always had this program and simply paused it for a bit during the pandemic,” a DoorDash spokesperson said in a statement to Nexstar. “The sentiment of the employee on Blind is not a reflection of the employee base at large. This is a valued program we’ve had since the company’s inception.”

If employees can’t make a food delivery as part of the WeDash program, as it’s called, they have two other options: WeMerchant and WeSupport. The first has employees help support a DoorDash merchant, like a restaurant, for a day. The second has employees shadow customer service agents.

The company said any money made in WeDash food deliveries is donated to charity. The goal of the program, the spokesperson said, is to bring all DoorDash employees closer to the experience of a restaurant worker, food delivery driver or customer support employee.

