California State

Californians Often Misidentify State’s ‘Eureka’ Motto

escalontimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile ‘In God We Trust’ is the official motto of the United States, legislated in 1956, all states also have their very own motto in accordance with the individual values and ideals of their citizens. These mottos are different to state nicknames or slogans often used to promote themselves for marketing...

www.escalontimes.com

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

1 in 4 Marylanders think their state motto is ‘The Pen Is Mightier Than the Sword’, poll reveals.

‘In God We Trust’ is the official motto of the United States, legislated in 1956 and similarly, all states have their very own motto in accordance with the individual values and ideals of their citizens. These mottos are different to state nicknames or slogans often used to promote themselves for marketing reasons. Adopted many years ago, […] The post 1 in 4 Marylanders think their state motto is ‘The Pen Is Mightier Than the Sword’, poll reveals. appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
norcalrecord.com

What They’re Saying: Health, Education and State Leaders Support New State Actions to Protect Californians from COVID-19

California's Governor's Office issued the following announcement on Dec. 23. Health, education and state leaders around California are expressing support for Governor Newsom’s announcement of new booster requirements and testing measures to better protect Californians as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant COVID-19 strain in the nation. The state is requiring health care workers to get boosters by February 1, 2022, distributing at-home test kits statewide for students returning to public school and extending hours at testing sites with increased demand to help ensure everyone in California has access to testing throughout the holiday season and that K-12 public school students can return to school safely.
CALIFORNIA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Do You Know the State Motto of Montana? How Many People Don’t?

If somebody were to drop a pop quiz on you right now and ask if you know the state motto of Montana do you think you would be able to give the correct answer? If we're being totally honest here I would have failed that test. I've seen 'Oro y Plata' countless times on the Montana state flag and know that the translation is 'Gold and Silver.' But for all the times I've seen it on the flag I never realized that it was the state motto. I do feel a bit better about things when I look at a recent survey because I'm nowhere near the only person that wasn't aware of what the state motto is. Oh, and I can't hear the word motto without thinking of Timon & Pumbaa dropping their classic punchline in The Lion King.
MONTANA STATE
Hot 97-5

Majority of North Dakotans do not Know the State Motto

The majority of North Dakotans do not know the state motto. I just got an email informing me that the majority of North Dakotans do not know our state motto. Embarrassed, I racked my brain, attempting to think of the phrase before I read further down the email. But, of course, I am in the 55% of North Dakotans who have no freaking clue what our state motto is. Guilty. So, what is our state motto?
POLITICS

