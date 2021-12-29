Californians Often Misidentify State’s ‘Eureka’ Motto

If somebody were to drop a pop quiz on you right now and ask if you know the state motto of Montana do you think you would be able to give the correct answer? If we're being totally honest here I would have failed that test. I've seen 'Oro y Plata' countless times on the Montana state flag and know that the translation is 'Gold and Silver.' But for all the times I've seen it on the flag I never realized that it was the state motto. I do feel a bit better about things when I look at a recent survey because I'm nowhere near the only person that wasn't aware of what the state motto is. Oh, and I can't hear the word motto without thinking of Timon & Pumbaa dropping their classic punchline in The Lion King.

