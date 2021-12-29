Californians Often Misidentify State’s ‘Eureka’ Motto

In 1994, as he ran against Ann Richards for governor, then-businessman George W. Bush released a campaign ad targeting four social ills in Texas: rapists, child molesters, New Yorkers, and Californians. The sixty-second spot opened with black-and-white footage of a man abducting a woman at gunpoint in a garage, over which Bush espoused his tough-on-crime platform. It concluded, curtly, with the future governor saying that he did “not want Texas to look like New York, California, or anywhere else.” In that regard, the ad was a success on its own terms: the alarming abduction footage did not look much like California or New York, mainly because it had been staged in the Lone Star State. It was such a good non-Hollywood production that Pete Wilson, the Republican governor of the Golden State, used the same scene in a campaign ad as he sought reelection by touting his tough-on-crime first term.
