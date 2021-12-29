ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Notable Events That Took Place In January 1922

escalontimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dawn of a new year is often seen as a great time to look ahead, but looking back can be equally valuable and insightful. Looking back also can be a fun way to see how the world has changed. Those interested in what life might have been like 100 years...

www.escalontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Timeline: Notable Events That Shaped 2021 in Southern California

Before ringing in the new year, we're reflecting on 2021 and the events in Southern California that made us laugh, cry, cheer with unbridled joy and sigh in disbelief and frustration over the past 12 months. Some seem like they could have happened yesterday. Others may have already faded into...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Collins
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Betty White
cbslocal.com

Unexplained ‘Boom’ Startles South Hills, Pittsburgh Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This morning, multiple residents of the South Hills area and Pittsburgh region noticed a very loud “boom” and some shaking. The boom was heard around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. People took to social media and contacted KDKA, asking for answers. Agencies are currently investigating the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Minot Daily News

What took place at a northwest ND missile facility?

Retired Air Force Capt. David Schindele gave a detailed account of the unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP)/unidentified flying object (UFO) encounter at a facility in the Minot missile field in the 1960s. Schindele related the account when giving testimony at a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., in October.
MINOT, ND
The Independent

Parent posts corrections to grammar in ‘error filled’ school union letter

A letter from the president of a Virginia teachers union arguing for more stringent measures to stem the flow of Covid-19 was mocked on Twitter for its many grammatical errors. Parent Ellen Gallery marked up the letter and posted the heavily corrected version on Twitter, writing: “Hey [Virginia Education Association], are you going to send out more of these grammar worksheets over break? My kids and I had a great time spotting errors! Did we find them all?”Ms Gallery marked up about 20 errors in the letter sent by Arlington Education Association President Ingrid Gant to Arlington Schools Superintendent...
EDUCATION
Black Enterprise

Nurse Who Received First Covid Shot in The U.S. Is Now A Vaccine Activist

New York nurse Sandra Lindsay has become a fierce advocate for the COVID vaccine after becoming the first recipient of the shot in the U.S. In recent weeks, Lindsay has made several public appearances as part of the country’s most extensive vaccine campaign, NBC News reports. Speaking in panels, Zoom town halls, and other events, Lindsay proudly promotes the jab to Americans who are still reluctant to receive the vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Golden Bears#Nilambur#Indian#Canadian#Nazi#Irish#The Irish Free State#Anglo
escalontimes.com

Californians Often Misidentify State’s ‘Eureka’ Motto

While ‘In God We Trust’ is the official motto of the United States, legislated in 1956, all states also have their very own motto in accordance with the individual values and ideals of their citizens. These mottos are different to state nicknames or slogans often used to promote themselves for marketing reasons. Adopted many years ago, a lot of these mottos are not only bizarre, but are often written in different languages – however, they do serve the purpose of telling a story about the state history. Thus, many ingrain messages of religion, patriotism, equality, and the rights of its citizens. But how well do we know our own state’s motto? Not very well, it appears in most cases, according to a poll of 5,668 Americans commissioned by SolitaireBliss.com.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

USS Montgomery blue crew CO and XO fired

The commanding officer and executive officer of the littoral combat ship Montgomery’s blue crew were relieved of command Thursday “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command.”. An official statement on the firing of the CO, Cmdr. Richard Zamberlan, and his second-in command, Cmdr. Phillip...
MILITARY
poz.com

Testing Positive Again

Yes, it happened. After a complete vaccination cycle and a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, I got it (a mild case thanks to the aforementioned vaccine shots). I would not have known except my brother had home tests and a friend texted me to let me know he had tested positive. I thought I had one of those travel/work too much colds that are common in my life.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hudsonvalley360.com

OBLONG ONLINE: VIRTUAL AUTHOR EVENTS - JANUARY 2022

Events take place via Zoom Webinar. RSVP is required. OBLONG ONLINE: Sharon Charde, THE GLASS IS ALREADY BROKEN: POEMS. Sharon Charde has six published poetry collections, taught incarcerated girls poetry for sixteen years, and wrote a memoir about that work, I Am Not a Juvenile Delinquent, published by Mango in June 2020. She has received many awards for her poetry, seven Pushcart nominations, and numerous fellowships, among them Yaddo, Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, Deross, and MacDowell. A retired psychotherapist, she lives in Northwest Connecticut with her husband of fifty-seven years.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Royals
catster.com

What’s Mew at Catster: January Cat Events

Through Summer 2023: Cats! An Exploration of the Felines That Occupy Every Aspect of Our Lives. This speCATular exhibition is all about felines and the way they have influenced our homes, our art and our culture. Come explore the countless ways in which cats inhabit our everyday lives. Takes place at Roberson Museum and Science Center in Binghamtom, New York. For more information, click here.
ANIMALS
Salon

Inside psychogenic death, the phenomenon of "thinking" yourself to death

In 1967, a woman was admitted to Baltimore City Hospital, complaining about shortness of breath, chest pains, nausea, and dizziness. She was 22-years-old. She hadn't had health problems until just over a month earlier. Now she was extremely anxious, hyperventilating, sweating and nearly fainting. After two weeks, she finally confided...
MENTAL HEALTH
AFP

'A dream': New York rings in 2022 in the shadow of Covid

The city that never sleeps rang in the new year with a scaled-down ceremony in Times Square Friday night, marking 2022 with its famous ball drop and confetti. New Year has been celebrated in bombastic style in Times Square, at the intersection of Broadway and 42nd Street in the heart of Manhattan, since the turn of the 20th century. The coronavirus meant last year's festivities were a muted affair, with the pandemic-ravaged city's decision to forgo the usual celebrations meaning Times Square was left strikingly empty. But outgoing mayor Bill de Blasio kept his promise to bring back the party in 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy