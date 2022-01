Regarding your column about cats with excessive grooming, I had a cat that had the same issue and through a lot of testing, we discovered she was allergic to storage mites that are found in most dry foods. Most cats have no issue with it, but some do. The solution suggested was to freeze the food for at least 24 hours to kill the storage mites. This has done the trick for my kitty. Her coat is soft and shiny, her grooming is now normal, not excessive, and all her sores are gone. — Karen, Bristol, Tennessee.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO