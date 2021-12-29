ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Purcell: Hail to our everyday local heroes

By Daily Citizen-News
dailycitizen.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent Reddit thread discusses the lack of heroes in modern society, but the truth is we have plenty of heroes. It's true that in the internet era, historic figures we once considered heroic are being reevaluated as their past misdeeds and personal peccadilloes are revealed. Celebrities we once...

www.dailycitizen.news

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Incredible Stories of Everyday People Who Became Heroes in 2021

The coronavirus pandemic made 2021 a rough year, but there were some high points as well, thanks to everyday people who became heroes. In one memorable incident, two cops from Yonkers, New York, saved a little girl’s life after she became pinned under a car. Seconds before, the car slammed into the girl and her mom walking on the street and crashed into a barber shop.
YONKERS, NY
wuft.org

Remembering some of those we lost in 2021, from literary legends to everyday heroes

2021 was filled with tremendous loss, from staggering COVID deaths to those of leading writers such as Joan Didion and bell hooks to a longtime abortion activist and politicians who shaped our world. (Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for LARAS; Karjean Levine/Getty Images; Kathy Willens/AP; Jennifer Law/AFP via Getty Images;...
HEALTH
Bay News 9

Everyday Hero: St. Pete pastors making an impact

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While it is the season of giving, that is just a regular weekend for this week’s Everyday Hero. Kara’lynne Brubaker is a celebrated humanitarian in the community. Brubaker spent this holiday season doing more of what she usually does: Direct all the traffic...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
rd.com

This Is What Queen Elizabeth II Gives Her Staff for Christmas

In many ways, it’s safe to say that Queen Elizabeth II is not like us common folk. Not only does she own a lot of swans and dolphins (seriously!), nearly 50 places around the world are named after her, too. But Her Majesty does have one quality that many of us can relate to: She enjoys Christmas just as much as we do.
U.K.
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fortune

22 new books to consider reading in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. 2021 has been an up-and-down year for the book publishing industry. Although book sales—especially print—were up during the first few months while people were still stuck at home, supply chain problems in the latter half of the year stunted deliveries and took a bit of shine away from the last (and usually, most lucrative) quarter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Children#Pittsburgh#Americans#The Pew Resource Center
CNBC

Here are Barack Obama's top 13 book recommendations of 2021

Some people relied on TikTok to get through the past year of Covid. Barack Obama relied on books. On Wednesday, the former U.S. president posted a list of his favorite books of 2021 on Facebook and Twitter, continuing a 2009 tradition he started while in the White House. "Art always sustains and nourishes the soul," Obama, 60, wrote in his posts. "But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year."
POTUS
Nashville Parent

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

'Real World Homecoming' Cast Erupts After Non-Black Housemates Use the N-Word

Tami Roman hasn't been having the easiest ride on The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles. The former Basketball Wives star reunited with her MTV co-stars for an experiment special to bring together the seven strangers after nearly three decades to rehash some drama and make peace with old wounds. But she may have bitten off more than she can chew. In the most recent episode, Roman was put in an uncomfortable situation while discussing race relations when the N-word was said by a co-star. Things went from bad to worse as Roman tried her best to explain why no person who is no Black should ever say the word.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Celebrities
dailycitizen.news

Mark Millican: Christmas in the field of arms

Christmas can be a lonely time for those serving in the military. Fortunately as a peacetime Marine, I was able to go home for the holiday since January brought six-month deployments overseas for two years in a row. However, I did stay on base at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, for a couple of Thanksgivings, and remember how the senior NCOs (non-commissioned officers) and officers tried to make it as “homey” as possible, even donning aprons to serve chow in the mess hall.
FESTIVAL
The Independent

Veteran US actress Betty White dies aged 99

US actress Betty White has died aged 99.The award-winning actress, best known for starring as Rose in 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls, died less than a month before her 100th birthday.She appeared in hit US sitcoms including Hot In Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show and Life With Elizabeth during a career spanning more than 80 years.The screen veteran was named the female entertainer with the longest television career by Guinness World Records having started out in 1939.She has also written several books and has won five Primetime Emmy Awards out of 21 nominations, and...
CELEBRITIES
DeSoto Times Today

Local World War II hero turns 100

Not many people have the opportunity to celebrate 100 years of life, especially when that 100 years includes the heroism and sacrifice that Olin Pickens’ did. Nesbit resident and WWII hero, Olin Pickens, will celebrate his birthday on December 31. Pickens moved to Nesbit with his family in 1993 after residing in Whitehaven for several years.
POLITICS
Variety

Remembering Betty White, Whose Timeless Humor Made Her One of the Greatest Comedians in TV History

Betty White, who died Dec. 31 at age 99, was perhaps the greatest comic tactician in the history of television. That’s distinct from comic acting, although White was, of course, a very fine actor. What set White apart was her unerring ability to find not just the joke, but the thing behind the joke: It was as if a special internal radar guided her toward the deflation of vanity. On “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” for instance, her sunny domestic goddess Sue Ann Nivens was purposefully oblivious, and White wrung delicious humor out of Sue Ann’s unwillingness or inability to see...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy