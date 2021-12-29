ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

North Carolina police officer accidentally shoots teen son in head

By Kenneth Garger
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ASHXA_0dY0esCX00
A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was accidentally shot in the head by his father, a Jacksonville police officer. Jacksonville Public Safety/Facebook

A North Carolina police officer accidentally shot and seriously injured his 15-year-old son Monday night, a report said.

The teen was struck in the head in the shooting at a home in Onslow County, WCNT reported, citing authorities.

“This is a tragic event, and this matter remains under investigation by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office,” District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a statement.

The boy remained hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville on Tuesday.

The teen’s father is an officer with North Carolina’s Jacksonville Police Department.

The department said it is cooperating with an investigation led by the sheriff’s office.

It was unclear if charges would be filed in the case.

“The reports, statements and other evidence from the investigation will be provided to this office to determine what actions, if any, will be taken,” the district attorney said in his statement.

Comments / 6

ryan johnson
3d ago

If this was a citizen charges would have already been file. Improper storage of a fire arm comes to mind immediately..

Reply(1)
3
