ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Dr. Marta Kolthoff: Grieving parents need kindness, presence over holidays

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavigating grief and loss during the holidays can be challenging. We are bombarded with messages from the media to celebrate and spend time with family and loved ones, but for those who have experienced the death of a loved one, this steady stream of holiday cheer can result in feelings of...

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOOL 96.5

No Idahoan Should Have To Grieve Through The Holidays

WARNING: This article consists of a sensitive topic and could be a trigger for some that have dealt with loss recently or in the past. Read with caution, and be prepared for possible triggers, if you continue reading. Christmas is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year....
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Defects#Food Delivery#Americans
manisteenews.com

ROXANNE ROWLEY: Finding kindness and hope for the holidays

It has been another challenging year. Who would have thought that a microscopic germ could cause so much havoc? Yet here we are getting ready for another holiday season under the dark cloud of the coronavirus. And while gains have been made with vaccines, there are that who have lost not only family members and friends, but in some cases their livelihoods and homes.
FESTIVAL
womanaroundtown.com

How to Survive the Holidays as a Parent

The holidays can be the most wonderful time of the year – it’s festive, everyone is in good spirits, and there’s an abundance of food and fun to go around. This can be an especially wonderful time as a parent, with lots of family time and bonding activities. However, that doesn’t mean that parenting isn’t challenging during this time of year. There are so many extra people around, and the stress can be pretty high!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Vindy.com

Kids, parents need holiday break for mental health

As an elementary school counselor, I believe the holiday break couldn’t come at a better time. We have finished one of the most challenging semesters, thanks to all the issues related to COVID-19. Since the pandemic began in early 2020, school counselors have noted students feeling exhausted, overwhelmed, relieved,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RocketCityMom

A New Year for a Special Needs Parent

When I had both of my boys, I tried desperately to nurse both of them exclusively. I nursed them on demand, I pumped, I took the herbs and such recommended for nursing mothers; in short, I did everything I could. Then, when supplementing became a reality because I just couldn’t keep up despite all of that, all I could focus on was the fact that I couldn’t do it. My pediatrician, though, professed being thrilled that I persisted with nursing even though I hadn’t been able to do it exclusively.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Norwalk Reflector

Spread a little kindness for the holidays

As the holidays approach now would be a good time to step back, take a deep breath and relax. Now would be a good time to show some kindness to one another. The great people at Pleasant Elementary in Norwalk have started "The Kindness Rocks Project." Here is a letter...
NORWALK, OH
Wicked Local

Holidays, New Year are opportunity to assess aging parents care needs

The Holidays and New Year are a great opportunity for adult children to pause and look at the current lifestyle of their aging parents to see if they are able to continue living in their home. It’s time to make a resolution to update your senior’s 2022 care plan protecting them with personalized care and support.
SCITUATE, MA
Spotlight News

Parenting with Confidence: Welcoming holiday magic

This time of year always has me reflecting on how to appreciate life a bit. In the past 18 months, it’s no secret we have all had our own personal struggles with the pandemic. However, even in the hard times, we can find the good moments in our lives. It’s been a joy to see so many kind people have helped others in need. There […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ssnewstelegram.com

Grieving tough during holidays

Grieving during the holidays can feel unbearable, there is no pause button. We can’t set it down and walk away or turn it off and at times, it feels out of our control. I was watching one of my favorite shows, NCIS, when this line stood out, spoken by the M.E. Jimmy Palmer, “No one makes it through life unscathed.” No one is immune to suffering.
YOGA
TODAY.com

Holiday and Travel Advice for Autism Parents

The magical season of sweater weather, hot cocoa, sweet treats, and festive holiday music has finally arrived. This time of year is associated with feelings of happiness and joy. There are typically a lot of fun activities occurring this time of year, depending on each family's traditions. During this time of year, some families take holiday photos, send out cards, go on trips, decorate their homes, play games, visit Santa, bake cookies, exchange gifts, build gingerbread houses, and even snowmen. At the same time, all the activities associated with the holidays may induce excitement for most; for individuals with neurodiversity, these events can be overstimulating and even quite stressful. If your child is autistic, you’re not alone. The CDC estimates that one in every 54 children in the United States is autistic. The global average is 1 in every 160 children. Yet, despite its prevalence, Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASDs) aren’t clearly understood in our culture at large.
TRAVEL
psychologytoday.com

Being an Introverted Parent During the Holidays

A humorous new book offers ways for introverts to navigate parenthood, playdates, and people they don't want to talk to. Introverts can learn to honor their socialization needs, or lack thereof, and stop apologizing or feeling bad that they're not "more outgoing." An introvert is way more than just “a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KX News

Assisted living residents prefer presence over presents

This time of year many groups focus on supporting children and families, but another group that shouldn’t be forgotten during the holidays is the elderly. Thoughtful gifts for the elderly include games, homemade items and blankets. Edgewood Healthcare offers independent and assisted living as well as memory care services. A staff member at the facility […]
MINOT, ND
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo licensed counselor offers tips for those grieving during the holidays

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Christmastime brings with it holiday cheer and time with those that we love most. But for some, it’s the first time celebrating it without them. “I think the holidays can be really tough when you’ve lost a loved one,” said Kristen Barrick, Licensed Professional Counselor. Barrick offers up what she tells some […]
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy