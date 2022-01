Trinidad and Tobago has registered six more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 as the island also recorded 25 more deaths linked to the virus. In its latest bulletin, the Ministry of Health said that six new Omicron cases, pushed the total number of cases to 11 and that three of the new cases were foreign nationals aboard an international ship that has already left local waters.

