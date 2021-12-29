ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

China's Didi plans Hong Kong 'listing by introduction', picks banks -sources

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Listing by introduction doesn’t involve raising capital

* Didi aims to file for Hong Kong listing by end-April - source

* Didi picks Goldman, two Chinese banks for HK listing - sources

HONG KONG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China’s ride-hailing giant Didi Global plans to use a mechanism that will allow it to list shares in Hong Kong without raising capital or issuing new stock as it seeks to delist from New York, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The plans come as Didi is moving towards withdrawing from the New York Stock Exchange here under pressure from Beijing after running foul of Chinese authorities by pushing ahead with an initial public offering (IPO) there earlier this year despite being asked to put it on hold while a review of its data practices was conducted.

The Hong Kong mechanism, known as ‘listing by introduction’, would allow owners of Didi U.S. shares to transfer them to the city’s bourse gradually, said the people. They declined to be identified as the plan was not yet public.

Didi aims to file for the Hong Kong listing by end-April and list by June, one of the people said.

The plans are being prepared six months after Didi, sometimes dubbed the Uber Technologies Inc of China, made its debut in New York after raising $4.4 billion in a conventional IPO.

It said earlier this month that it plans to delist from the U.S. bourse and pursue a Hong Kong listing.

A spokesperson for Didi, whose apps, in addition to ride-hailing, offer products such as delivery and financial services, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Unlike typical IPOs, companies listing stock by introduction in Hong Kong raise no capital and issue no new shares. The mechanism was popular among companies in the past looking to build a brand in Hong Kong and the rest of Greater China.

Didi has picked Goldman Sachs, China Merchants Bank International (CMBI), and China Construction Bank International (CCBI) to manage the Hong Kong listing process, said the people.

Goldman declined to comment, while CMBI, and CCBI did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Reuters reported this month Didi planned to hire Goldman here to work on the Hong Kong listing before embarking on the New York delisting. It had asked the bank to come up with proposals on how a Hong Kong listing and New York delisting would work.

Goldman was one of the main underwriters of Didi’s New York IPO, along with Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan. (Reporting by Julie Zhu in Hong Kong and Zhang Yan in Shanghai; Additional reporting by Sophie Yu, Selena Li and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Kenneth Maxwell)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 30% in 2022

BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - China will cut subsidies on new energy vehicles (NEVs), such as electric cars, by 30% in 2022 and withdraw them altogether at the end of the year, the Finance Ministry said on its website on Friday. The ministry had said in April 2020 that NEV...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Murdoch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Greater China#Uber Technologies#Chinese#Didi Global#Didi U S#The Uber Technologies Inc#Goldman Sachs#Cmbi
Reuters

China to extend preferential tax policies for foreigners until end-2023

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will extend preferential income tax policies for foreigners residing in the country to Dec. 31, 2023, the finance ministry said on Friday, as part of measures to ease the burden on taxpayers. Previously, China said benefits and allowances for foreigners including housing rental and education for...
INCOME TAX
Reuters

S.Korea exports grow 25.8% y/y in 2021, sharpest in 11 years

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports expanded at their fastest pace in 11 years in 2021, with the total export value reaching a record high, supported by post-pandemic recoveries in global demand. For the full year, exports rose 25.8% from a year earlier to $644.54 billion, trade ministry...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
Country
China
Reuters

China Dec new home prices fall at slower pace - private survey

BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - China's December new home prices declined at a slower pace compared with a month earlier, a private-sector survey showed on Saturday, offering a tentative sign of stabilising demand after authorities took steps to avert a hard landing for the market. New home prices in 100...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

India's Reliance plans to raise up to $5 billion in U.S. debt

(Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd said it plans to raise up to $5 billion in dollar-denominated debt and use proceeds primarily to refinance its existing borrowings. The Mukesh Ambani-owned oil-to-telecoms conglomerate said that the proposal for fixed rate notes, which could be issued in one or more tranches,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy